Wynonna Judd’s daughter arrested in Alabama on indecent exposure charges

The daughter of nation music singer Wynonna Judd is in an Alabama jail on indecent publicity prices.

Grace Pauline Kelley, 27, is being held within the Elmore County Jail. She is charged with indecent publicity and obstructing authorities operations, each misdemeanor crimes.

Kelley, who record addresses in Milbrook and Franklin, Tenn., was arrested April 5.

Charging paperwork state Kelley uncovered her breasts and decrease physique on the busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Freeway 14 in Millbrook on Friday.

When officers tried to arrest her, she wouldn’t determine herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to adjust to police.

Her first courtroom date is ready for April 11.

Grace, a mom, was arrested on August 28, 2021, for a probation violation stemming from a 2016 possession of meth arrest, in line with printed experiences.

She was arrested on Might 1, 2023, on prices she violated an order of safety and restraining order and violation of parole.