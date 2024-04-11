Daughter of country singer Wynonna Judd arrested in Millbrook | News

Simply because Grace Kelley is the daughter of a well-known nation singer Wynonna Judd, that didn’t cease her from getting arrested.

The Millbrook Police Division encountered Kelley, 27, close to the intersection of Freeway 14 and Interstate 65 Friday afternoon. It was Kelley’s second interplay with the Millbrook Police Division inside an hour.

Millbrook police chief P.Ok. Johnson stated officers first encountered a girl close to Murphy Oil on Freeway 14 who was reported to be loitering and displaying inappropriate indicators. The lady, who was later recognized as Kelley and from Franklin, Tennessee, was uncooperative. Officers informed her to cease loitering and go away the world or face arrest.

About an hour later officers responded to a name of a attainable theft on Freeway 14. The alleged sufferer was described as the lady encountered earlier at Murphy Oil — Kelley.

“The complainant suggested officers that the alleged sufferer was inflicting points and disturbing different prospects, whereas within the enterprise, however had departed previous to officers’ arrival,” Johnson stated.

Officers situated the lady on Freeway 14 at Interstate 65.

“Whereas making an attempt to determine if the topic wanted help, the topic turned irate, refusing to establish herself or cooperate with officers,” Johnson stated. “Officers famous that the person was dressed inappropriately, with each her higher and decrease personal areas uncovered, in public view.”

Based mostly on the earlier contact with regulation enforcement, the lady’s actions throughout and between the 2 encounters with cops and refusing to cooperate with police, the lady later recognized as Kelley, was arrested and charged with indecent publicity and obstructing governmental operations. As of Tuesday night, Kelley was within the Elmore County Jail with a $2,000 bond accessible to her.

Johnson stated more often than not officers who make contact with a lot of these people discover they’re homeless or “down on their luck” and in want of help.

“In these instances, we attempt our greatest to assist individuals, whereas ensuring that they aren’t in violation of the regulation or inflicting hazard to themselves or others by their presence and shut proximity to heavy site visitors,” Johnson stated.

Usually a lot of these arrests don’t draw a lot consideration. However the Millbrook Municipal Courtroom employees started to obtain media inquiries about Kelley’s arrest.

“[Monday], I used to be suggested by our courtroom division employees that Ms. Kelley had individuals inquiring about her bond and that she is seemingly the daughter of a star, nation music star Wynonna Judd,” Johnson stated. “It was the primary time that I or anybody affiliated with the Millbrook Police Division had any inclination of who Ms. Kelley was.”

Tuesday morning extra calls began coming to the Millbrook Police Division from media shops throughout the nation. Johnson discovered it disturbing that the arrest attracted a lot consideration.

“There are such a lot of of those individuals on the market, however most individuals pay no consideration till somebody like this turns up, arrested and in jail,” Johnson stated.