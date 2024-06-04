X-rays negative on Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez after he was hit by a line drive

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — X-rays had been unfavorable on the left hand of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez, who left Saturday’s recreation in opposition to the St. Louis Cardinals after he was hit by a line drive within the second inning.

“All the pieces is nice,“ Suárez mentioned by means of an interpreter after the Phillies’ 6-1 victory. ”Must thank God on this one.”

Suárez, who entered the sport tied for the main league lead with 9 wins, left with a bruised left hand after he was drilled by a 106.1 mph line drive off the bat of Alec Burleson within the second inning. The lefty picked up the ball and threw to first to get the ultimate out of the inning after which instantly winced in ache.

He put his face in his glove, walked to the dugout after which headed again to the clubhouse.

“As quickly because the ball hit me, I knew I wasn’t going to have the ability to proceed,” he mentioned, earlier than joking. “I want to enhance my pitches in order that doesn’t occur once more.”

Suárez mentioned the ball hit him on the a part of the thumb that’s extra muscle than bone. There’s irritation and he mentioned he would know in a few days whether or not he’ll have the ability to make his subsequent scheduled begin.

“Glad to see he’s doing OK and hope he will get higher quickly,” mentioned Bryce Harper, who homered within the win.

Suárez retired all six batters he confronted, placing out two. He started play on Saturday second within the NL in ERA (1.75), first in opponents’ batting common (.171), first in WHIP (0.82) and sixth in strikeouts (77).

Spencer Turnbull struck out six in three scoreless innings after stepping in Suárez and the Phillies received their eighth straight at dwelling.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb