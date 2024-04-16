Xabi Alonso drenched in beer by players after Bayer Leverkusen wins first Bundesliga title





Xabi Alonso was doused in beer by his gamers on Sunday in celebration of main Bayer Leverkusen to its first Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen clinched the German league title with a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, a win which put the membership 16 factors forward of second-placed Bayern Munich with 5 video games remaining.

Dethroning Bayern Munich, winners of the Bundesliga for the previous 11 seasons and the dominant soccer workforce within the nation for many years, is a outstanding feat.

Due to prolific scoring, dramatic comebacks and breakout gamers, Leverkusen has gone 43 video games unbeaten in all competitions this season and has now received its first trophy since 1993.

The momentous event sparked jubilant scenes contained in the packed-out BayArena stadium, with followers dashing onto the pitch to have a good time with gamers. Alonso led the celebrations.

“We needed to play video games with mentality this season and the gamers shortly began working properly collectively. After the primary few matches, we noticed this workforce can play actually good soccer,” Alonso advised reporters afterwards, per Reuters.

“However to attain this in such a means was a prime efficiency. Lastly, it’s an honor to say that Leverkusen are champions. It’s completely deserved for the workforce, followers and the membership.”

Leverkusen’s triumphant run to the league got here out of the blue, with the membership in dire straits when Alonso joined in October 2022.

It was second-bottom of the Bundesliga and in disarray. However within the area of 18 months, Alonso has revolutionized the membership, turning it right into a title-winning aspect along with his possession-based model of play and canny signings.

In the summertime, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, defender Alejandro Grimaldo and ahead Victor Boniface joined and proved instrumental to the workforce’s success.

Xhaka has supplied management in midfield, Grimaldo has added targets and assists from left again and Nigeria striker Boniface has been a menace in assault.

Leverkusen romped residence to the title on Sunday, with Boniface and Xhaka each scoring earlier than a hat-trick from Florian Wirtz.

It caps off a rare season, and goes someway to banishing the demons which have lengthy plagued the membership.

The workforce has earned the moniker ‘Neverkusen’ by means of its propensity to endure heartbreaking defeats in cup finals and throw away leads within the league.

Alonso’s transformative impact has meant he has attracted curiosity from different prime golf equipment round Europe – most notably, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Actual Madrid – however introduced final month he can be returning to Leverkusen subsequent season.

Leverkusen additionally holds a two-goal benefit over West Ham in its Europa League quarterfinal tie, with the second leg to come back on Thursday, and so may very well be in line for much more success.

“We didn’t discuss a lot in regards to the title within the altering room but it surely was in our heads that this 12 months we may very well be champions,” Alonso mentioned. “Now we should benefit from the second. It has been a very intense season thus far and it’s not but over. We can not overlook it.

“Now that is behind us and we nonetheless have large targets this season.”