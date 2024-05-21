Zac Brown Seeks Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife

Zac Brown filed for a brief restraining order towards his estranged spouse due to one in every of her current Instagram posts, which must be eliminated if Brown’s order is granted.

The Zac Brown Band frontman filed the order on Friday (Might 17) in Fulton County, Georgia, alleging that his ex-wife and former Zac Brown Band worker, Kelly Yazdi, is violating a confidentiality settlement. He stated in an announcement to PEOPLE and different information retailers over the weekend: “After a lot deliberation, I took the steps essential to implement an settlement between us to take care of private and enterprise affairs in confidence and to guard my household from on-line harassment and hypothesis. My solely hope is for us to maintain personal issues personal and to maneuver ahead with the mutual respect we had agreed to indicate each other once we parted methods.”

Yazdi has since posted a video on Instagram together with her response to Brown’s court docket submitting. She stated in that assertion, partly: “Nobody — not even Zac Brown with all of his cash, energy, movie star, and attorneys – might silence my proper to freely specific myself by artwork or, though I’ve thus far declined to take action publicly, to discuss the circumstances of our pending divorce. …Like Zac, I’ve attorneys too, and I’ll inform my reality in court docket — the place he has unnecessarily dragged me.”

If Brown’s submitting is granted, Yazdi must take down an Instagram put up she shared on Might 4 that seemingly refers to her relationship with the Zac Brown Band star all through the prolonged caption. In that put up, Yazdi appeared to allege of one other individual, who was by no means referred to by title: “Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. These are the substances of narcissistic abuse.” PEOPLE notes that court docket paperwork filed on Friday state that Yazdi allegedly took “it upon herself to precise revenge upon Mr. Brown,” and paperwork ask her to chorus from making “any defamatory, false, unfaithful, of in any other case damaging statements” about Brown and his household, or any member of Zac Brown Band and their household.

Brown and Yazdi separated solely 4 months after getting married. They confirmed in an announcement in December 2023 that “we’re within the strategy of divorce. Our mutual respect for each other stays. We want one another the perfect and can at all times recognize our time collectively. As we navigate this private matter, we merely request privateness throughout this time.”