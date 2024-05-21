Zac Brown’s estranged wife fires back after country star granted temporary restraining order

Be part of Fox Information for entry to this content material Plus particular entry to pick articles and different premium content material along with your account – freed from cost. Please enter a sound e mail handle.

Zac Brown’s estranged spouse spoke out after a brief restraining order was granted towards her.

Kelly Yazdi, who was married to Brown for less than 4 months earlier than the nation music star filed for divorce, shared her aspect of the story following accusations that she violated an worker and confidentiality settlement. Yazdi shared a handful of Instagram posts during which she accused Brown of “narcissistic abuse.” The “Hen Fried” singer responded by submitting a restraining order, which was granted by a Georgia courtroom.

“Nobody – not even Zac Brown with all of his cash, energy, celeb, and attorneys – might silence my proper to freely categorical myself via artwork or, though I’ve up to now declined to take action publicly, to talk about the circumstances of our pending divorce,” she wrote in a press release shared to TikTok.

“I intend to reply swiftly and robustly to his meritless grievance that publication of two poems on my private social media account divulged any ‘confidential info’ about his enterprise, a lot much less authorizes a courtroom to enjoin me from talking about issues in my private life that don’t have anything to do with my transient former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.”

Brown filed for an emergency restraining order, injunctive aid, and damages “arising out of a number of previous and threatened violations” of a confidentiality settlement that Yazdi had signed on Could 17.

“After a lot deliberation, I took the steps essential to implement an settlement between us to take care of private and enterprise affairs in confidence and to guard my household from on-line harassment and hypothesis,” a consultant for Brown informed Fox Information Digital in a press release. “My solely hope is for us to maintain non-public issues non-public and to maneuver ahead with the mutual respect we had agreed to point out each other once we parted methods.”

The Georgia courtroom granted the restraining order, which means Yazdi can be required to take away the Instagram posts that allegedly violated the confidentiality settlement, Fox Information Digital confirmed.

“It’s past ironic that Zac’s first act after submitting an pointless public divorce lawsuit was to launch a music video that intentionally mocked our marriage ceremony social gathering from just a few months earlier than – together with a false and defamatory caricature clearly supposed to be me and harm me – adopted by a second pointless and legally meritless public lawsuit and press launch, but he now claims his ‘solely hope’ is that we present one another ‘mutual respect’ by conserving ‘non-public issues non-public’ as we negotiate the phrases of our divorce,” Yazdi wrote in her assertion.

“In a misguided effort to do exactly that, I’ve made no public response to both of these very public, very pointless private assaults on me by my celeb soon-to-be-ex-husband,” Yazdi concluded. “However it’s clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to tug our tough divorce negotiations into the general public eye with these techniques in an effort to painting himself as a sufferer and to make use of his huge assets to silence me from telling the reality about our marriage. It is not going to work, and I can’t be silenced by him irrespective of how ridiculous his techniques.”

Brown and Yazdi introduced they have been divorcing in December after 4 months of marriage.

“We’re within the means of divorce. Our mutual respect for each other stays,” they mentioned in a joint assertion to Fox Information Digital on the time.

“We want one another the most effective and can at all times recognize our time collectively. As we navigate this private matter, we merely request privateness throughout this time.”

Earlier than his marriage to Yazdi, Brown was married to ex-wife Shelly for 12 years.

