2024 CMT Awards Winners List

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are a wrap!

Going into Sunday night time’s (April 7) present, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney led nominations with three apiece — and Jelly took residence all three prizes he was up for. Ballerini returned as host this 12 months for the present, which aired reside from Moody Middle in Austin, Texas.

Who else gained massive on Sunday night time? Discover the 2024 CMT Music Awards winners under:

Video of the 12 months

Finest video of the 12 months; awarded to the artist (male, feminine, group/duo or collaboration). Remaining voting shall be decided by way of social media and introduced as the ultimate class in the course of the reside present.

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

WINNER: Jelly Roll – “Want A Favor”

Kelsea Ballerini – “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

Feminine video of the 12 months

Finest video by a feminine artist; awarded to the artist.

Ashley McBryde – “Gentle On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Nicely”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

WINNER: Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Fairly”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Male video of the 12 months

Finest video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Mattress”

WINNER: Jelly Roll – “Want A Favor”

Jordan Davis – “Subsequent Factor You Know”

Luke Combs – “Quick Automobile (Official Stay Video)”

Morgan Wallen – “Final Evening (One Document At A Time Classes)”

Duo/group video of the 12 months

Finest video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Brothers Osborne – “No one’s No one”

WINNER: Dan + Shay – “Save Me The Hassle”

Outdated Dominion – “Reminiscence Lane”

Parmalee – “Woman In Mine”

The Warfare And Treaty – “Have You A Coronary heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

Collaborative video of the 12 months

Finest video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

WINNER: Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Combat Anymore”

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Combat”

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – “You, Me And Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Actual feat. Lainey Wilson – “Extra Than Buddies”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Outdated Dominion & Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

Breakthrough feminine video of the 12 months, offered by Walt Disney World

Finest video from a feminine artist’s main breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Anne Wilson – “Rain In The Rearview”

WINNER: Ashley Cooke – “your home”

Brittney Spencer – “Greater Than The Tune”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

Breakthrough male video of the 12 months, offered by Walt Disney World

Finest video from a male artist’s main breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

WINNER: Warren Zeiders – “Fairly Little Poison”

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT efficiency of the 12 months

Musical efficiency on a tv present, sequence or selection particular on CMT; awarded to the artist (particular person, group or duo).

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing However a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Coronary heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk On A Airplane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Considering ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Classes)

Hozier & Maren Morris – “Take Me To Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

WINNER: Jelly Roll – “Want a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini – “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The Warfare And Treaty – “On My Personal” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT digital-first efficiency of the 12 months

Musical efficiency from a manufacturing, sequence or livestream created for CMT digital / social channels; awarded to the artist (particular person, group or duo).