Connect with us

News

The total solar eclipse 2024 is happening today! Here’s what you need to know

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

The total solar eclipse 2024 is happening today! Here's what you need to know
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

It is the day we have all been ready for! Complete photo voltaic eclipse 2024 is lastly right here.

At the moment (April 8) a complete photo voltaic eclipse will sweep throughout North America from Mexico, via 15 U.S. States and up via Canada. For viewers inside the trail of totality, the moon will utterly cowl the solar, darkening the sky and revealing our star’s hidden outer ambiance.

You’ll be able to preserve updated with the newest eclipse content material on our eclipse dwell weblog and watch all the overall eclipse motion unfold dwell right here on Area.com courtesy of NASA. Our livestream protection begins at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending