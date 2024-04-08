The total solar eclipse 2024 is happening today! Here’s what you need to know

It is the day we have all been ready for! Complete photo voltaic eclipse 2024 is lastly right here.

At the moment (April 8) a complete photo voltaic eclipse will sweep throughout North America from Mexico, via 15 U.S. States and up via Canada. For viewers inside the trail of totality, the moon will utterly cowl the solar, darkening the sky and revealing our star’s hidden outer ambiance.

You’ll be able to preserve updated with the newest eclipse content material on our eclipse dwell weblog and watch all the overall eclipse motion unfold dwell right here on Area.com courtesy of NASA. Our livestream protection begins at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

For those who seize an awesome picture of the photo voltaic eclipse and want to share it with us please e-mail it to [email protected] .

Each U.S. State will expertise not less than a partial photo voltaic eclipse at this time. If you wish to verify what time you’ll see the photo voltaic eclipse and discover out what it could appear to be out of your location try this nice interactive map from NASA .

A complete photo voltaic eclipse happens when the moon passes straight between the solar and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet. It seems virtually precisely the identical measurement as our solar and for these witnessing the occasion from the trail of totality, it is going to utterly cowl the solar’s seen disk.

Final minute preparations

If you have not been in a position to pay money for a pair of eclipse glasses and are searching for a straightforward option to nonetheless view the photo voltaic eclipse safely we’ve got an inventory of some different methods to view the eclipse with gadgets from across the residence .

Keep in mind NEVER look straight on the solar. To soundly view all of this occasion, you could use photo voltaic glasses or filters. Solely these within the path of totality will be capable of take away them briefly to see the solar’s corona with their bare eyes. These not within the path of totality should preserve them on all the time.

Everybody observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for these outdoors the trail of totality, that is all the occasion — might want to put on photo voltaic eclipse glasses whereas cameras, telescopes and binoculars will want photo voltaic filters positioned in entrance of their lenses.

Our learn how to observe the solar safely information tells you all the pieces it is advisable learn about protected photo voltaic observations.

Eclipse timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Notable areas for the overall photo voltaic eclipse Location Totality begins (native time) Totality period Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico 11:07 a.m. MST 4 minutes 20 seconds Durango, Durango, Mexico 12:12 p.m. CST 3 minutes 50 seconds Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico 12:16 p.m. CST 4 minutes 11 seconds Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Cross, Texas, U.S 1:27 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 24 seconds Kerrville, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Dallas, Texas, U.S 1:40 p.m. CDT 3 minutes 52 seconds Idabel, Oklahoma U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT 4 minutes 19 seconds Russellville, Arkansas, U.S 1:49 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 12 seconds Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S 1:58 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 7 seconds Carbondale, Illinois, U.S 1:59 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 10 seconds Bloomington, Indiana, U.S 3:04 p.m. EDT 4 minutes 3 seconds Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S 3:06 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 51 seconds Cleveland, Ohio, U.S 3:13 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 50 seconds Erie, Pennsylvania U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 43 seconds Rochester, New York, U.S 3:20 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 40 seconds Montpelier, Vermont, U.S 3:27 p.m. EDT 1 minutes 42 seconds Oakfield, Maine, U.S 3:31 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 23 seconds Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada 3:18 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 31 seconds Montreal, Quebec, Canada 3:26 p.m. EDT 1 minute 57 seconds Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada 4:34 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 8 seconds Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada 4:35 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 12 seconds Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada 5:13 p.m. NDT 2 minutes 53 seconds

