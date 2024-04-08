2024 CMT Music Awards celebrated country music Sunday night. Here’s what to know for the show.

For an entire record of winners and nominees on the 2024 CMT Music Awards, click on right here.

The CMT Music Awards are tonight, and nation music’s greatest stars have flocked to Austin, Texas, to rejoice the style.

The CMT Awards, or Nation Music Tv Awards, rejoice the perfect in nation music movies and tv performances. Followers vote on the winners of every award.

This is every little thing it’s essential find out about watch the CMT Music Awards and crimson carpet arrivals, who will likely be performing, and extra.

When does the CMT Music Awards crimson carpet begin?

The CMT Music Awards crimson carpet began at 7 p.m. ET, one hour earlier than the awards present kicked off. Celebrities, performers and extra arrived at Austin’s Moody Middle forward of the ceremony.

The crimson carpet protection on CMT was hosted by Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood.

A preview of the principle stage on the 2024 CMT Music Awards on the Moody Middle in Austin, Texas. The present airs dwell on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime. CMT/Paramount



The best way to watch the CMT Music Awards crimson carpet protection

The crimson carpet was proven dwell on CMT and streamed on CMT’s YouTube channel.

The CMT Music Awards crimson carpet may be watched on different dwell TV suppliers, akin to Hulu+LiveTV and YouTube TV.

“Leisure Tonight” additionally lined the 2024 CMT Music Awards with a streaming particular that includes crimson carpet interviews and backstage interviews.

When does the CMT Music Awards present begin?

The CMT Music Awards present started at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

How will you watch the CMT Music Awards present?

The CMT Music Awards had been broadcast dwell on CBS tv stations and streamed dwell on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The CMT Music Awards had been additionally out there on different dwell TV suppliers, akin to Hulu+LiveTV and YouTube TV.

Who’s internet hosting the CMT Music Awards?

The primary present was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, who was additionally nominated in three classes this yr. Whereas it is the singer-songwriter’s fourth yr in a row as host, this was the primary time she dealt with internet hosting duties solo. In earlier years, she was joined by nation artist Kane Brown and actor Anthony Mackie.

“This yr, I simply wish to have enjoyable,” she mentioned in an interview on “CBS Mornings.” “I feel internet hosting solo for the fourth yr, I do know sort of the ropes. I am excited to simply be current and benefit from the celebration of nation music.”



Kelsea Ballerini talks internet hosting CMT Awards, why she loves writing unhappy songs

Ballerini can also be getting ready for a brand new album and mentioned she was approaching it from a spot of affection and happiness — even when her songs could not at all times sound that approach.

“I like writing unhappy songs. Even once I’m glad, I can at all times write a tragic tune,” she instructed “CBS Mornings.”

Who has been nominated for CMT Music Awards in 2024?



Host Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll had been all tied for essentially the most nominations on the 2024 CMT Music Awards, with three nods every. Jelly Roll swept all three classes he was nominated in.

First-time nominees included stars like Amber Riley, Hozier and Zach Bryan.

The complete record of nominees will be discovered right here.

Who’s performing on the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

Performers on the 2024 CMT Music Awards included host Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Keith City and extra.

Nation bands Little Huge City and Sugarland took the stage collectively. Sugarland celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the hit tune “Child Woman” with the duo’s first efficiency on the CMTs since 2011 and their first public efficiency collectively since reuniting for an album and tour in 2018. Little Huge City celebrated a quarter-century as a music group.

Trisha Yearwood, who obtained the June Carter Money Humanitarian Award, debuted her new tune, “Put It In a Track.” It’s the first launch from her upcoming album.

There was additionally an all-star tribute to Toby Keith, that includes Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Roger Clemens and Sammy Hagar.

The complete record of performers will be discovered right here.

The place are the 2024 CMT Music Awards being held?

The 2024 CMT Music Awards had been held in Austin, Texas.

For 20 years, the awards present was held in Nashville, Tennessee; the ceremony was held in Austin for the primary time in 2023.

Will Beyoncé be on the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

Beyoncé didn’t attend the 2024 CMT Music awards, regardless of not too long ago releasing “Cowboy Carter,” her new album that pays tribute to nation music’s Black roots.

