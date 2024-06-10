News
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole
Russell will begin forward of Verstappen, regardless of the useless warmth, and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is cut up into three segments with 5 automobiles every being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 earlier than the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Canadian Grand Prix grid: Russell on pole from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Automobile / Engine
|Time
| Delay
[s]
| Delay
[%]
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1’12.000
|–
|–
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Purple Bull/Honda RBPT
|1’12.000
|–
|–
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1’12.021
|0.021
|0.029
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1’12.103
|0.103
|0.143
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1’12.178
|0.178
|0.247
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1’12.228
|0.228
|0.317
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’12.280
|0.280
|0.389
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1’12.414
|0.414
|0.575
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1’12.701
|0.701
|0.974
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1’12.796
|0.796
|1.106
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’12.691
|0.691
|0.960
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1’12.728
|0.728
|1.011
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1’12.736
|0.736
|1.022
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1’12.916
|0.916
|1.272
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1’12.940
|0.940
|1.306
|16
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Purple Bull/Honda RBPT
|1’13.326
|1.326
|1.842
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1’13.978
|1.978
|2.747
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1’13.435
|1.435
|1.993
|5-place penalty for inflicting a collision with Pierre Gasly within the Monaco Grand Prix
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1’13.366
|1.366
|1.897
|Required to start out from the pit lane, automotive modified while beneath Parc Fermé situations
|Didn’t line-up on the beginning grid
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1’14.292
|2.292
|3.183
|Required to start out from the pit lane, automotive modified while beneath Parc Fermé situations
|Didn’t line-up on the beginning grid
What occurred in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m13.368s on a dry however very ‘inexperienced’ observe after earlier rain showers, overwhelmed by Russell’s 1m13.242s on the midway level for Mercedes.
Because the observe ramped up in grip, Norris took P1 with a few minutes to go earlier than Hamilton after which Verstappen beat him, the latter’s 1m12.360s sticking for the quickest time. Yuki Tsuonda jumped to second, forward of Hamilton.
Falling on the first hurdle had been Sergio Perez (Purple Bull), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).
Canadian GP Q1 outcomes: Verstappen quickest from Tsunoda
What occurred in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?
Rain spots in the beginning of Q2 centered everybody’s consideration to get a banker lap in, Piastri setting the early tempo at 1m12.462s, which was overwhelmed by Russell’s 1m12.323s.
Because the rain amounted to little or no, Norris once more took P1 with 1m12.210s with two minutes remaining however Hamilton beat that with 1m11.979s and Russell went sooner nonetheless at 1m11.742s.
Knocked out at this level had been the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Logan Sargeant (who made his first Q2 look of 2024 for Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).
Canadian GP Q2 outcomes: Russell quickest from Hamilton
What occurred in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?
On the primary runs, with the solar now popping out, Russell set the tempo with 1m12.000s, 0.28s sooner than Hamilton.
On the ultimate runs, Verstappen set precisely the identical time as Russell – who didn’t enhance on his unique time. Norris was simply 0.021s off pole, however will begin third, forward of team-mate Piastri.
Daniel Ricciardo certified fifth, forward of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Hamilton, Tsunoda, Lance Stroll (Aston) and Alex Albon (Williams).
Canadian GP Q3 outcomes: Russell takes pole
