HIGHLIGHTS: Watch the qualifying action in Canada as George Russell grabs pole and Ferrari suffer shock double Q2 exit

George Russell beat Max Verstappen to pole place throughout a frenetic qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix, regardless of the pair extremely setting equivalent lap occasions, whereas Sergio Perez dropped out in Q1 and Ferrari misplaced each vehicles on the finish of the Q2 section.

After a dry closing follow, darkish clouds approached the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as soon as extra and, whereas slicks have been the tyres of selection for the beginning of qualifying, spits of rain led to a tense grid-deciding hour.

READ MORE: Russell clinches pole place in Canada with equivalent time to Verstappen in closely-fought qualifying

The cooler, slippery circumstances proved difficult for the drivers, underlined by Perez – having simply renewed his Pink Bull contract – falling on the first hurdle and Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the second.

When the decisive Q3 section arrived, it was Russell who rose to the fore with a formidable time of 1m 12.000s, and though Verstappen went on to match that to the closest thousandth, the Mercedes man took pole because of his lap coming first.

