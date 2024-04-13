Connect with us

2024 Masters Friday tee times: Round 2 groupings

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

By:

Kevin Cunningham




Rory McIlroy is looking for his first Masters win and fifth main title this week.

David Cannon/Getty Photographs

The 2024 Masters continues on Friday, April 12, with the second spherical at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership. Yow will discover full Masters tee instances for Friday on the backside of this put up.

Earlier than the second spherical will get underway on the Masters, many gamers should return to the course to complete their first rounds. After a rain-delayed the beginning on Thursday, play was suspended resulting from darkness at 7:51 p.m. ET. The primary spherical will resume Friday morning at 7:45 a.m. ET on ESPN, whereas the second spherical will start as scheduled at 8:00 a.m. ET.

As soon as they do begin Spherical 2, the sector will likely be chasing a leaderboard filled with main winners like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

You possibly can watch Friday’s second spherical of the 2024 Masters on TV by way of ESPN, with Spherical 2 protection kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. Or you may watch streaming protection all day Friday by way of ESPN+, Masters.com and the Masters app, together with unique early motion, featured group protection and rather more.

Try the whole Spherical 2 tee instances for the 2024 Masters beneath.

2024 Masters tee instances for Friday: Spherical 2 (ET)

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
8:12 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
8:24 a.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
8:36 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
8:48 a.m. – Fred {Couples}, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
9:00 a.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
9:12 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
9:24 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
9:36 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
9:48 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
10:06 a.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Younger
10:18 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
10:30 a.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
10:42 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
10:54 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
11:06 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
11:18 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
11:30 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
11:42 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke Record, Christo Lamprecht
11:54 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
12:12 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
12:24 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
12:36 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
12:48 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
1:00 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
1:12 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
1:24 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1:36 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
1:48 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
2:00 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

Golf.com Editor

As managing producer for GOLF.com, Cunningham edits, writes and publishes tales on GOLF.com, and manages the model’s e-newsletters, which attain greater than 1.4 million subscribers every month. A former two-time intern, he additionally helps preserve GOLF.com buzzing outdoors the news-breaking tales and repair content material supplied by our reporters and writers, and works with the tech staff within the growth of recent merchandise and progressive methods to ship an interesting website to our viewers.

