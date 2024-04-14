Real Madrid and Barcelona rest starters in Liga wins ahead of clashes with Man City and PSG

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Actual Madrid and Barcelona floor out street wins within the Spanish league on Saturday whereas resting…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Actual Madrid and Barcelona floor out street wins within the Spanish league on Saturday whereas resting starters for his or her respective Champions League clashes towards Manchester Metropolis and Paris Saint-Germain.

League chief Madrid received at Mallorca 1-0 to stay eight factors away from Barcelona after its 1-0 victory at Cadiz. The Spanish powerhouses will meet subsequent weekend after their video games in Europe’s elite competitors.

Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored the sport’s solely purpose at Mallorca three minutes after halftime.

Madrid visits Metropolis on Wednesday with their quarterfinal poised after a 3-3 attract Spain’s capital this week.

“We performed a really troublesome sport towards Metropolis and we’re drained, however we all know that after we play for Madrid we have now to offer it our all till the top,” Tchouaméni stated.

Vinicius Júnior and Eduardo Camavinga performed the ultimate half hour as substitutes. Dani Carvajal went on for the ultimate minutes, whereas Rodrygo and Toni Kroos by no means left the bench. Jude Bellingham began and was changed by Camavinga.

João Félix scored to guide Barcelona at relegation-threatened Cadiz, whereas Xavi Hernández rested a number of starters forward of their house match towards PSG on Tuesday.

Raphinha, who scored twice in Barcelona’s 3-2 win in Paris, performed solely the ultimate 10 minutes at Cadiz. Lamine Yamal, Jules Koundé, and potential starter Pedri González went on for the ultimate half hour. Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araújo, and João Cancelo stayed on the bench at Cadiz. Robert Lewandowski was unavailable whereas serving a suspension.

MADRID WINS

An extended strike by Tchouaméni that deflected off a defender earlier than discovering the online was the one approach Madrid obtained previous the protection of Javier Aguirre’s Mallorca.

Tchouaméni will miss the sport in England to serve a suspension. A holding midfielder, he was used as a central defender by supervisor Carlo Ancelotti within the first leg towards Metropolis whereas Madrid handled accidents.

Ancelotti equaled Zinedine Zidane with 183 league video games coached for Madrid, second solely to Miguel Muñoz’s document 424 league video games.

Mallorca was enjoying its first sport since dropping the Copa del Rey closing on penalties to Athletic Bilbao final weekend. It remained in fifteenth place.

FÉLIX SCORES

Félix did his finest to persuade Xavi he ought to get minutes towards PSG by scoring the sport’s solely purpose in an general sturdy efficiency.

He took the Thirty sixth-minute winner with a bicycle kick from the sting of the six-yard field to whip in a nook kick that was knocked on by a Cadiz defender.

“All of us work to be starters,” Félix stated. “I’m similar to every other participant who desires to play since I do know I’ve what it takes to assist the workforce.”

Barcelona goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen protected the three factors by stretching to get one hand on Diadié Samassékou’s highly effective strike within the eightieth, the hosts’ solely actual risk.

ATLETICO BEATS GIRONA

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Girona 3-1 to spice up its possibilities of ending within the prime 4.

Griezmann obtained his first league purpose since December by changing a penalty after a handball by Girona. His leveler within the thirty fourth canceled Artem Dovbyk’s early opener.

Álvaro Morata’s hustle proved key to placing the hosts forward in first-half stoppage time when he chased down a ball earlier than it may cross the end-line and whipped it into the world for Ángel Correo to move into the highest nook.

Griezmann, Atletico’s all-time prime scorer, then blasted in a free ball within the fiftieth for his thirteenth league purpose of the marketing campaign.

Dovbyk moved forward of Bellingham because the main league scorer along with his seventeenth to offer Girona the fourth-minute lead.

Girona remained in third place at 4 factors away from Atletico in fourth. Atletico moved 5 factors forward of Athletic Bilbao in fifth. The highest 4 finishers in Spain earn Champions League berths for subsequent season.

“We need to be within the Champions League subsequent season,” Griezmann stated. “We didn’t begin effectively however after we took it to them we may flip it round.”

Atletico visits Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday main their Champions League quarterfinal after a 2-1 first-leg win in Spain.

Rayo Vallecano additionally drew with Getafe 0-0 at house.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright

© 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, written or redistributed.