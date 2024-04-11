2024 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete schedule on TV, groups for Round 1 on Thursday at Augusta National

The 2024 Masters tee occasions function some eye-catching pairings as play begins at Augusta Nationwide on Thursday. After all, the match kicks off with the Honorary Starters as Gary Participant, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson hit tee photographs at 10:10 a.m. ET. This was pushed again after Augusta Nationwide introduced Thursday morning that Spherical 1 of the 2024 Masters will start at 10:30 a.m. on account of climate.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted via midday, however play is formally underway after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Participant and Tom Watson served as Honorary Starters hitting their ceremonial tee photographs.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp kicked off the competitors at 10:30 a.m. with the Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood mentioning the rear six hours later at 4:30 p.m. In between, there have been a lot of star-studded groupings, together with one which options arguably the 2 greatest storylines of the match.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opened his first two rounds alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 1:12 p.m., and this grouping adopted that of the reigning champion, Jon Rahm, who drew the reigning U.S. Novice champion Nick Dunlap and Matt Fitzpatrick at 1 p.m.

Different notable groupings to go off early Thursday included Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris at 12:48 p.m., plus Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith at 1:24 p.m..

Extra stars will trickle onto the golf course because the day progresses with the afternoon wave highlighted by Tiger Woods at 3:54 p.m. The 15-time main champion goals to make his twenty fourth consecutive lower on the Masters; he can be subsequent to Max Homa and Jason Day in a snug grouping the primary two days. Additionally featured within the afternoon are Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim and Brian Harman together with Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala minutes later.

All occasions Japanese

2024 Masters tee occasions, Thursday pairings

10:30 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

10:42 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

10:54 a.m. — Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:06 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Luke Record, Christo Lamprecht

11:18 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

11:30 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

11:42 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

11:54 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:06 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:18 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

12:36 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:48 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:12 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:24 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:36 p.m. — Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1:48 p.m. — Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

2 p.m. — Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

2:12 p.m. — Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

2:24 p.m. — Fred {Couples}, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

2:42 p.m. — Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:54 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

3:06 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

3:18 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

3:30 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

3:42 p.m. — Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Younger

3:54 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

4:06 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

4:18 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

4:30 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

2024 Masters tee occasions, Friday pairings

