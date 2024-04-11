New first-round tee times posted after weather delay

Rain and thunderstorms delayed the beginning of the 2024 Masters Thursday morning. Jamie Squire/Getty Photographs

Golf followers ready all winter for the 2024 Masters to start should wait somewhat bit longer to look at the motion. On Thursday morning, first-round Masters tee instances had been pushed again on account of inclement climate.

The forecast for Thursday’s opening spherical by no means appeared good heading into Masters week. Many anticipated thunderstorms to roll by Augusta Nationwide and pressure a delayed begin, and so they had been proper.

On Thursday morning at 5:00 a.m. ET, Augusta Nationwide first introduced that they had been monitoring the climate, and that gate openings and tee instances had been delayed “till additional discover.” The one different element they supplied was that the opening spherical wouldn’t start earlier than 9 a.m. ET.

With the primary grouping initially scheduled to exit at 8 a.m. ET, that meant there would no less than be a one-hour delay to start out the spherical.

Match officers supplied one other replace simply earlier than 8 a.m. ET Thursday morning, asserting that the primary spherical would lastly start at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the Honorary Starters teeing off at 10:10 a.m. ET.

The primary spherical will start at 10:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. Up to date tee instances can be found under. The Honorary Starters Ceremony will start at 10:10 a.m. Patron gates will open at 9:30 a.m. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

The featured grouping of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will now tee off at 1:12 p.m. ET. Tiger Woods’ new tee time is 3:54 p.m. ET.

You’ll be able to view the entire up to date Masters tee instances for Thursday’s first spherical under.

New 2024 Masters tee instances for Thursday

Tee No. 1

10:10 a.m. – Gary Participant, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

10:30 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

10:42 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

10:54 a.m. – Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:06 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Luke Record, Christo Lamprecht

11:18 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau1

11:30 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

11:42 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

11:54 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:06 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:18 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

12:36 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:48 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1:00 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:12 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:24 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:36 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1:48 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

2:00 p.m. – Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

2:12 p.m. – Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

2:24 p.m. – Fred {Couples}, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

2:42 p.m. – Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:54 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

3:06 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

3:18 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

3:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

3:42 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Younger

3:54 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

4:06 p.m. – Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

4:18 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

4:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood