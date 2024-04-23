2024 NBA MVP finalists: Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic picked

Nikola Jokic is one step nearer to successful a 3rd MVP award within the final 4 seasons. Victor Wembanyama is unquestionably on his solution to a trophy — or perhaps two. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would possibly get a few his personal as nicely.

The NBA revealed the finalists for many of the league’s postseason awards Sunday — and to no shock, Jokic, the Denver Nuggets’ star, was one of many three prime vote-getters for the highest particular person honor, the Michael Jordan trophy that will get introduced to the league’s Most Useful Participant.

The others: Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Oklahoma Metropolis’s Gilgeous-Alexander. Final season’s MVP, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, was not eligible this 12 months due to the brand new league rule saying gamers should seem in a sure variety of video games for award participation.

If he wins, Jokic would change into the ninth participant with three or extra MVPs, becoming a member of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Jordan and Invoice Russell (5), Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James (4), and Moses Malone, Larry Fowl and Magic Johnson (three).

Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander could be first-time MVPs. Gilgeous-Alexander was a finalist for Most Improved Participant final 12 months — and this 12 months, he is in line for the MVP prize.

This a lot is already assured: It’s going to be the sixth consecutive 12 months that a global participant wins MVP, extending the longest such streak in NBA historical past. Giannis Antetokounmpo — he of Greek and Nigerian heritage — gained in 2019 and 2020, Serbia’s Jokic gained in 2021 and 2022 and Embiid gained final season. Embiid was born in Cameroon, although grew to become an American citizen in 2022 and has been chosen for the group that may signify USA Basketball on the Paris Olympics this summer time.

The awards are voted on by a panel of reporters and broadcasters who cowl the league, and are primarily based on common season video games solely. Ballots had been due final week earlier than the beginning of the play-in event, and the league is predicted to start asserting winners periodically over the approaching days.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Act stunned when Wembanyama wins.

The San Antonio standout from France and No. 1 decide in final 12 months’s draft — who completed the 12 months averaging 21.4 factors, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocked pictures per recreation — is the overwhelming favourite to change into the third Spurs participant to win rookie of the 12 months. The others: David Robinson in 1990 and Tim Duncan in 1998.

The opposite finalists are Oklahoma Metropolis’s Chet Holmgren — who helped the Thunder to the No. 1 seed within the Western Convention — and Charlotte’s Brandon Miller.

“Main rookies in most classes and main the league in blocks, I am fairly pleased with this,” Wembanyama stated.

Wembanyama ought to change into the primary worldwide winner of the award since Dallas’ Luka Doncic in 2019 and the fifth such winner within the final 10 seasons. Andrew Wiggins (Canada) gained in 2015, Karl-Anthony Cities (Dominican Republic) gained in 2016, Ben Simmons (Australia) win in 2018 and Doncic adopted the following season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Wembanyama had been the three finalists — that means the Spurs rookie is now assured of being top-three in two completely different units of voting.

None of final season’s finalists made the highest three this 12 months. Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. gained the award final season, with Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley the opposite finalists in 2023.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, Chicago’s Coby White and Houston’s Alperen Sengun are this 12 months’s finalists.

Utah’s Lauri Markkanen gained final 12 months, with Gilgeous-Alexander and New York’s Jalen Brunson the opposite finalists.

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis is a finalist once more, together with Sacramento’s Malik Monk and Minnesota’s Naz Reid.

Malcolm Brogdon, then of Boston, gained the award final 12 months, with Portis and New York’s Immanuel Quickley the opposite finalists.

CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Golden State’s Stephen Curry. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma Metropolis’s Gilgeous-Alexander are the finalists for the clutch participant of the 12 months.

DeRozan was a finalist final 12 months as nicely, when Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox gained.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Oklahoma Metropolis’s Mark Daigneault, Minnesota’s Chris Finch and Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley had been the highest three vote-getters.

Daigneault already gained the coach of the 12 months award introduced by the Nationwide Basketball Coaches Affiliation — not the official NBA award, however one which because it was launched in 2017 usually mirrors the eventual outcomes of league voting. Over its first seven seasons, one of many NBCA choices (there have been co-winners twice) wound up because the NBA winner 5 occasions.

Sacramento’s Mike Brown was final 12 months’s unanimous winner, with Daigneault and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla the opposite finalists in 2023.

Reporting by The Related Press.

