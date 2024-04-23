NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega: Live updates, highlights, leaderboard

The NASCAR Cup Sequence takes on the two.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s Geico 500.

Talladega’s model of racing presents alternatives for some race groups which have struggled to get good outcomes this season.

The highest eight drivers within the beginning lineup haven’t gained a race but this season, led by pole sitter Michael McDowell. This will probably be an particularly essential race for McDowell, the previous Daytona 500 champion who has made the playoffs two of the final three seasons.

Comply with together with our reside race updates, with inexperienced flag set for after 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

THE BIG ONE:What’s it like being within the large crash at Talladega? We talked to NASCAR Cup drivers

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Cup Sequence at Talladega: Beginning lineup, TV schedule for Sunday’s race

PICKS FOR SUNDAY’S RACE: NASCAR Talladega predictions 2024: Skilled picks for Cup Sequence race at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Sequence race at Talladega: Reside updates, highlights, reside leaderboard

LIVE LEADERBOARD: Full discipline leaderboard of NASCAR Cup Sequence Geico 500 at Talladega

Unofficial top-10 outcomes

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wooden Brothers Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick wins whereas the remainder of the sector crashes

Michael McDowell blocks Brad Keselowski as soon as to the surface off of flip 4 on the ultimate lap, then blocks him once more on the within. Keselowski turns McDowell and Reddick passes each.

Possibly 9 automobiles make it by the Massive One. Reddick wins.

Lap 182: Michael McDowell in management for now

Michael McDowell has the sting and is leveraging each lanes whereas attempting to maintain the lead. It is working for now. No actual risk from a 3rd lane but.

Lap 171: Nonetheless two-by-two

31 automobiles are side-by-side within the lead pack. It is nonetheless Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick main both line.

Lap 161: Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick lead discipline to the inexperienced flag

No extra gasoline mileage technique obligatory. Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick lead the 2 traces to the inexperienced.

Ryan Blaney once more penalized for dashing on pit street on the earlier cease, so he loses monitor place.

Erik Jones says he is sore however is OK in a FOX interview. He was checked and launched from the infield care middle.

Lap 155: Warning! Just lately-pitted Toyotas crash

Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek and Denny Hamlin crash into flip 3. The group of Toyotas had been working too aggressively on the bumpers of each other.

Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. drive away undamaged. We’ll see how this pit technique works out now. Given that everybody will probably be collectively in a single pack, there will probably be automobiles that may go 100% throttle.

Arduous hit for Jones and Hamlin.

Lap 153: Tyler Reddick leads a bunch down pit street

A bunch of eight automobiles come down pit street to get sufficient gasoline to make it to the tip. Their tempo can affect the principle pack. Once more, undecided what the technique of those that got here in earlier than the final warning was supposed to perform.

Lap 150: McDowell leads a single-file discipline

Michael McDowell leads a single-car freight practice on the surface lane working about 52-second laps.

Lap 145: Michael McDowell leads however should pit once more

Michael McDowell leads the sector however is among the many group that should pit once more. Again to 53-second laps with 43 laps to go.

For reference, McDowell’s pole qualifying lap in single-car runs on Saturday was 52.609 seconds. McDowell’s finest lap as we speak within the draft is 48.756 seconds.

Lap 137: Gasoline saving to the tip

The gasoline saving measures will proceed to the tip, it seems. Inexperienced flag with 50 to go, and the probability of one other warning and gasoline mileage not mattering is probably going. None of this technique makes a lot sense, actually. 50 laps is a very long time to run at a aggressive tempo.

Lap 132: Warning! Christopher Bell crashes

The skin lane will get stacked up, and Chase Elliott spins Justin Haley who spins Christopher Bell. The No. 20 Toyota hits the surface wall onerous.

Elliott will get away with no harm. Bell is finished for the day.

Ross Chastain is the chief.

Lap 127: Joey Logano leads discipline to inexperienced

Joey Logano is amongst a bunch of automobiles that stayed out. Everybody might want to cease as soon as extra.

Joey Logano wins Stage 2

Joey Logano’s gamble in entrance of the draft pays off as he wins Stage 2 through a push from Austin Cindric.

No cautions but aside from the stage breaks.

Stage 2 outcomes:

Joey Logano Austin Cindric Kyle Larson Austin Dillon Ross Chastain Tyler Reddick Chris Buescher Chase Elliott Ryan Preece Ty Gibbs

Lap 113: Chris Buescher dives below Joey Logano for the lead

Joey Logano and Austin Cindric attempt to intercept the draft on the entrance of the sector after pitting later than the bulk, and almost trigger an enormous wreck.

Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece cross the 2 Penske Fords, however Logano holds onto third. Most intense transfer of the race to date.

Lap 112: Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell amongst drivers penalized for dashing

Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell sped throughout separate entries into pit street and should serve a pass-through penalty.

Lap 104: Corey Lajoie spins coming off of pit street

The Fords pit first, with a bunch of Chevrolets within the subsequent lap. A bunch of Chevys ran side-by-side off of pit street, and Corey Lajoie spins working by some water off the overwhelmed path. No warning.

Much like Denny Hamlin’s spin within the entry of pit street in Stage 1.

Lap 100: Chris Buescher leads a bunch of Fords because the tempo quickens

The lap occasions are again round 50 seconds, with Chris Buescher main 4 different Fords on the entrance.

Chase Briscoe pressured the sector’s hand by coming in about 15 laps in the past, however the discipline picked up the tempo after Briscoe ran sooner laps with out the draft.

Lap 85: Tempo is sluggish

The sphere runs at about 175 mph and file lap occasions of about 54 seconds, properly off the tempo of what the pack can do at 100% effort. Gasoline mileage racing is one factor, however there are of us within the stands watching the primary 150 laps of this race too.

Kyle Larson is as much as seventh, now on the lead lap after the stage warning. John Hunter Nemechek leads Noah Gragson and Corey Lajoie in a single-file three automobile group on the entrance of the pack.

Lap 70: SVG to the lead at Talladega

Because the tempo slows, Shane van Gisbergen is pushed by Anthony Alfredo to the lead.

Lap 67: Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney lead the sector to begin Stage 2

The identical three Fords, now led by Ryan Blaney, lead on the within line to Stage 2 with Kyle Busch main the surface line. Anticipate a slower tempo after a couple of laps to avoid wasting gasoline. Stage finish is Lap 120.

Austin Cindric wins Stage 1, and Hendrick Motorsports fails to ship best-laid plans

Kyle Larson’s best-laid plans for the No. 5 and for Hendrick Motorsports go awry within the last mile of Stage 1. Austin Cindric will get by Larson on the surface lane and simply edges out Chase Elliott for the Stage 1 win.

HMS does not get the playoff level with both Elliott or Byron, and Larson should use the free cross as an alternative of staying on the lead lap.

Stage 1 high 10 outcomes:

Austin Cindric Chase Elliott William Byron Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Harrison Burton Christopher Bell Brad Keselowski Alex Bowman Noah Gragson

Lap 55: Hendrick Motorsports vs. Penske to win Stage 1?

Austin Cindric has Harrison Burton (Wooden Brothers automobile, although crew has working relationship with Penske) and Ryan Blaney lined up on the surface with Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron lined up on the within. Larson isn’t an element to win the stage as a result of he is on the tail finish of the lead lap, however he may block his teammates in if not cautious.

Lap 46: Joey Logano amongst these penalized for dashing on pit street, whereas Zane Smith makes a mistake worse

Joey Logano is penalized for dashing on pit street. He’ll must serve a pass-through penalty. Zane Smith, already penalized earlier, is penalized once more for dashing whereas serving his penalty. That’ll earn one other journey down pit street for the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Lap 44: Denny Hamlin spins coming onto pit street

Because the Toyotas come onto pit street, Denny Hamlin spins attempting to get all the way down to pit street pace. He might have gotten barely into John Hunter Nemechek, however everybody appears to be like OK. Race stays inexperienced.

One lap prior, Daniel Suarez and Zane Smith popped for dashing coming onto pit street.

Lap 40: BJ McLeod runs out of gasoline

Main the third line on the surface, BJ McLeod experiences that he misplaced gasoline stress going into flip 3. He’ll go down pit street and lose plenty of time. He is been out entrance for the final 25 laps or so and has used extra gasoline than others.

Lap 37: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney amongst these taking it straightforward behind the pack

Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are hanging out towards the again of the sector. First spherical of pit stops needs to be coming momentarily.

Lap 25: Gasoline saving once more at a superspeedway

The sphere’s lap occasions have fallen by greater than a second as groups save gasoline. It does not make for lots of motion, although Justin Haley has pushed by and leads the underside line. The pack is working three vast fairly comfortably, however not a ton of backwards and forwards.

Lap 9: Ross Chastain pushes Daniel Hemric to the lead

Ross Chastain moved up from his Thirty second-place beginning place to push Daniel Hemric to the lead in about eight laps.

BJ McLeod (who began thirty seventh) leads the surface lane and is within the high 10. It is pack racing, of us.

Lap 6: Toyotas to the entrance

Bubba Wallace leads a 3rd lane and pushes Martin Truex Jr. for the lead. The pack is fairly tight proper now.

Lap 1: Inexperienced flag! Two rows keep in line

Aspect-by-side for the primary 15 rows or so by the primary lap because the inexperienced flag is out. Michael McDowell and Austin Cindric can not edge forward of each other.

Vehicles are fired, solar is out, NASCAR Talladega race will begin on time

The Alabama skies are clearing, and the monitor is dry. The automobiles have cranked up and are on the speedway for tempo laps. The Geico 500 will begin quickly.

Kyle Larson automobile chief ejected; Larson will serve pass-through penalty at begin

Kyle Larson will serve a pass-through penalty stemming from the roof railing challenge from qualifying on Saturday. Larson’s automobile chief has additionally been ejected.

Larson was on account of begin thirty eighth anyway.

NASCAR Talladega race forecast is extra optimistic

The Nationwide Climate Service climate forecast for Sunday at Talladega was wanting iffy earlier within the week, however the forecast is far kinder for Sunday afternoon as of Sunday morning.

The NWS requires a minimal probability for precipitation from Midday CT Sunday by the tip of the day. There was rain within the space in the course of the in a single day and morning hours, however the Air Titans have already been engaged on drying the monitor based on FOX Sports activities.

Michael McDowell on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Sequence in Talladega beginning lineup

Michael McDowell will lead the sector to the inexperienced flag on Sunday after profitable the pole throughout Saturday’s qualifying session.

The highest 10:

1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford

2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Group Penske Ford

3. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford

4. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Group Penske Ford

8. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Discover the full beginning lineup right here.

NASCAR race radio protection: take heed to NASCAR Cup race at Talladega

The Geico 500 at Talladega will probably be aired on the radio by the Motor Racing Community. MRN has associates all throughout the nation, and their feed will also be streamed on MRN.com and on NASCAR.com in addition to the NASCAR app. The race will also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Sequence Talladega race TV schedule, begin time

Inexperienced Flag Time: Approx. 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 21

Approx. 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 21 TV protection: FOX (protection begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

FOX (protection begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday) Radio: MRN (TBD in Nashville)

MRN (TBD in Nashville) Streaming: FUBO (free trial accessible); FOX Sports activities app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Geico 500 will probably be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming choices for the race embrace the FOX Sports activities app and FUBO, which provides a free trial to potential subscribers.

Latest NASCAR Cup Sequence winners at Talladega

2023 fall race: Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney 2023 spring race: Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch 2022 fall race: Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott 2022 spring race: Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain 2021 fall race: Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace 2021 spring race: Brad Keselowski

We often suggest fascinating services and products. For those who make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.