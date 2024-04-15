2024 NBA playoffs: Schedule, TV info with Play-In Tournament set, dates announced for first-round matchups

It is playoff time within the NBA. The postseason area was finalized on Sunday, and seeding is now set in each conferences. The Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder clinched the West’s No. 1 seed on Sunday, and the Phoenix Suns jumped the New Orleans Pelicans to realize the No. 6 seed and a playoff berth within the West. Within the East, the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls in extra time and earned the No. 2 seed, whereas the Milwaukee Bucks dropped to No. 4 with a blowout loss towards the Orlando Magic.

This is a have a look at the entire playoff image, which options some huge names (just like the Lakers, 76ers, Warriors and Warmth) within the Play-In Match. The postseason will get began with the Play-In Match on Tuesday, April 16, and the Play-In will run by way of Friday, April 19. A reminder on how the Play-In event works: No. 7 will play No. 8 in every convention, and No. 9 will play No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 sport will get the No. 7 seed, whereas the loser will face the winner of the 9-10 sport for the No. 8 seed.

There might be a twist within the Play-In Match schedule this yr, too. Each Western Convention video games will happen on Tuesday earlier than we get 76ers vs. Warmth and Bulls vs. Hawks within the East on Wednesday. Sometimes, Tuesday sees the No. 7 vs. No. 8 in each conferences, however the 76ers are usually not capable of host a sport on Tuesday night time resulting from a scheduling battle with the NHL’s Flyers.

The 4 first-round collection set in stone proper now are Timberwolves-Suns, Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic. The NBA unveiled the dates that these collection will get began, however time and TV information for the primary weekend of the playoffs has not but been introduced.

Under is the whole lot we all know to this point concerning the 2024 NBA playoff schedule.

All NBA playoff video games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV might be streaming on fubo (strive free of charge).

Play-In Match schedule

(All occasions Jap)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 7 Pelicans vs. No. 8 Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Warmth, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 19

East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

West No. 7/8 vs. West No. 9/10, Time TBD, TNT

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First spherical

Saturday, April 20

Recreation 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7, Time/TV TBD

Recreation 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

Recreation 1: Nuggets vs. West No. 7, Time/TV TBD

Recreation 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, April 21

Recreation 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Recreation 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Recreation 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Recreation 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Time/TV TBD

2024 NBA playoff dates