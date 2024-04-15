News
2024 NBA playoffs: Schedule, TV info with Play-In Tournament set, dates announced for first-round matchups
It is playoff time within the NBA. The postseason area was finalized on Sunday, and seeding is now set in each conferences. The Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder clinched the West’s No. 1 seed on Sunday, and the Phoenix Suns jumped the New Orleans Pelicans to realize the No. 6 seed and a playoff berth within the West. Within the East, the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls in extra time and earned the No. 2 seed, whereas the Milwaukee Bucks dropped to No. 4 with a blowout loss towards the Orlando Magic.
This is a have a look at the entire playoff image, which options some huge names (just like the Lakers, 76ers, Warriors and Warmth) within the Play-In Match. The postseason will get began with the Play-In Match on Tuesday, April 16, and the Play-In will run by way of Friday, April 19. A reminder on how the Play-In event works: No. 7 will play No. 8 in every convention, and No. 9 will play No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 sport will get the No. 7 seed, whereas the loser will face the winner of the 9-10 sport for the No. 8 seed.
There might be a twist within the Play-In Match schedule this yr, too. Each Western Convention video games will happen on Tuesday earlier than we get 76ers vs. Warmth and Bulls vs. Hawks within the East on Wednesday. Sometimes, Tuesday sees the No. 7 vs. No. 8 in each conferences, however the 76ers are usually not capable of host a sport on Tuesday night time resulting from a scheduling battle with the NHL’s Flyers.
The 4 first-round collection set in stone proper now are Timberwolves-Suns, Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic. The NBA unveiled the dates that these collection will get began, however time and TV information for the primary weekend of the playoffs has not but been introduced.
Under is the whole lot we all know to this point concerning the 2024 NBA playoff schedule.
All NBA playoff video games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV might be streaming on fubo (strive free of charge).
Play-In Match schedule
(All occasions Jap)
Tuesday, April 16
No. 7 Pelicans vs. No. 8 Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 17
No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Warmth, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, April 19
East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo
West No. 7/8 vs. West No. 9/10, Time TBD, TNT
2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First spherical
Saturday, April 20
Recreation 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7, Time/TV TBD
Recreation 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
Recreation 1: Nuggets vs. West No. 7, Time/TV TBD
Recreation 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, April 21
Recreation 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, Time/TV TBD
Recreation 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
Recreation 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, Time/TV TBD
Recreation 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Time/TV TBD
2024 NBA playoff dates
- April 20-21: Begin of first spherical
- Could 4-7: Begin of second spherical
- Could 19-22: Begin of Convention Finals
- June 6: NBA Finals Recreation 1
- June 23: NBA Finals Recreation 7 (if crucial)
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News4 days ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News2 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News2 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News2 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News2 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation
-
News2 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Howard Stern’ radio personality, regular guest dead at 55