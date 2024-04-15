News
NBA playoffs 2024: First-round news, schedule, scores and highlights
The 2023-24 NBA common season is full and the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA playoffs is nearly right here. Count on loads of drama after a memorable common season.
The Boston Celtics clinched the No. 1 seed within the Jap Convention in March and have homecourt benefit by way of all the postseason as they give the impression of being to return to the Finals for the primary time since 2022 and grasp an NBA championship banner for the primary time since 2008. They’re going to await the outcomes of the play-in match to know their first-round opponent, as will the No. 2 seed New York Knicks.
Within the West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets are the 2-seed, behind the top-seeded Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, who’re within the playoffs for the primary time since 2020 and wish to win the group’s first NBA championship since shifting to Oklahoma Metropolis in 2008.
After the play-in match, the 16-team NBA playoffs will start with 4 video games on Saturday and 4 extra on Sunday. Eight groups from every convention will attain the primary spherical and face off in a best-of-7 collection to advance. All 4 rounds of the NBA playoffs are best-of-7, and groups should not reseeded after every spherical. The group with the higher regular-season report in every collection could have homecourt benefit for that collection. All collection are performed in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the group with the higher report internet hosting Video games 1, 2, 5 and seven (if mandatory).
We’ll have full protection of the NBA playoffs all through the 2024 NBA Finals, which tip off on June 6 on ABC and the ESPN app.
MORE: Play-in match protection | Previewing all 20 postseason groups | What eradicated groups want to do that summer time?
EASTERN CONFERENCE
TBD
Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; play-in winner at Boston
Sport 2: Play-in winner at Boston
Sport 3: Boston at play-in winner
Sport 4: Boston at play-in winner
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Boston
Sport 6 (if mandatory): Boston at play-in winner
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Boston
TBD
Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; play-in winner at New York
Sport 2: Play-in winner at New York
Sport 3: New York at play-in winner
Sport 4: New York at play-in winner
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at New York
Sport 6 (if mandatory): New York at play-in winner
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at New York
Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; Indiana at Milwaukee
Sport 2: Indiana at Milwaukee
Sport 3: Milwaukee at Indiana
Sport 4: Milwaukee at Indiana
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Indiana at Milwaukee
Sport 6 (if mandatory): Milwaukee at Indiana
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Indiana at Milwaukee
Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; Orlando at Cleveland
Sport 2: Orlando at Cleveland
Sport 3: Cleveland at Orlando
Sport 4: Cleveland at Orlando
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Orlando at Cleveland
Sport 6 (if mandatory): Cleveland at Orlando
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Orlando at Cleveland
WESTERN CONFERENCE
TBD
Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis
Sport 2: Play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis
Sport 3: Oklahoma Metropolis at play-in Winner
Sport 4: Oklahoma Metropolis at play-in Winner
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis
Sport 6 (if mandatory): Oklahoma Metropolis at play-in winner
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis
TBD
Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; play-in winner at Denver
Sport 2: Play-in winner at Denver
Sport 3: Denver at play-in winner
Sport 4: Denver at play-in winner
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Denver
Sport 6 (if mandatory): Denver at play-in winner
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Denver
Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; Phoenix at Minnesota
Sport 2: Phoenix at Minnesota
Sport 3: Minnesota at Phoenix
Sport 4: Minnesota at Phoenix
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Phoenix at Minnesota
Sport 6 (if mandatory): Phoenix vs. Minnesota
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Phoenix at Minnesota
Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; Dallas at LA Clippers
Sport 2: Dallas at LA Clippers
Sport 3: LA Clippers at Dallas
Sport 4: LA Clippers at Dallas
Sport 5 (if mandatory): Dallas at LA Clippers
Sport 6 (if mandatory): LA Clippers at Dallas
Sport 7 (if mandatory): Dallas at LA Clippers
