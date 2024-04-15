NBA playoffs 2024: First-round news, schedule, scores and highlights

The 2023-24 NBA common season is full and the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA playoffs is nearly right here. Count on loads of drama after a memorable common season.

The Boston Celtics clinched the No. 1 seed within the Jap Convention in March and have homecourt benefit by way of all the postseason as they give the impression of being to return to the Finals for the primary time since 2022 and grasp an NBA championship banner for the primary time since 2008. They’re going to await the outcomes of the play-in match to know their first-round opponent, as will the No. 2 seed New York Knicks.

Within the West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets are the 2-seed, behind the top-seeded Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, who’re within the playoffs for the primary time since 2020 and wish to win the group’s first NBA championship since shifting to Oklahoma Metropolis in 2008.

After the play-in match, the 16-team NBA playoffs will start with 4 video games on Saturday and 4 extra on Sunday. Eight groups from every convention will attain the primary spherical and face off in a best-of-7 collection to advance. All 4 rounds of the NBA playoffs are best-of-7, and groups should not reseeded after every spherical. The group with the higher regular-season report in every collection could have homecourt benefit for that collection. All collection are performed in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the group with the higher report internet hosting Video games 1, 2, 5 and seven (if mandatory).

We’ll have full protection of the NBA playoffs all through the 2024 NBA Finals, which tip off on June 6 on ABC and the ESPN app.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

TBD

Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; play-in winner at Boston

Sport 2: Play-in winner at Boston

Sport 3: Boston at play-in winner

Sport 4: Boston at play-in winner

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Boston

Sport 6 (if mandatory): Boston at play-in winner

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Boston

TBD

Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; play-in winner at New York

Sport 2: Play-in winner at New York

Sport 3: New York at play-in winner

Sport 4: New York at play-in winner

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at New York

Sport 6 (if mandatory): New York at play-in winner

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at New York

Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; Indiana at Milwaukee

Sport 2: Indiana at Milwaukee

Sport 3: Milwaukee at Indiana

Sport 4: Milwaukee at Indiana

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Indiana at Milwaukee

Sport 6 (if mandatory): Milwaukee at Indiana

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Indiana at Milwaukee

Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; Orlando at Cleveland

Sport 2: Orlando at Cleveland

Sport 3: Cleveland at Orlando

Sport 4: Cleveland at Orlando

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Orlando at Cleveland

Sport 6 (if mandatory): Cleveland at Orlando

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Orlando at Cleveland

WESTERN CONFERENCE

TBD

Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis

Sport 2: Play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis

Sport 3: Oklahoma Metropolis at play-in Winner

Sport 4: Oklahoma Metropolis at play-in Winner

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis

Sport 6 (if mandatory): Oklahoma Metropolis at play-in winner

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Oklahoma Metropolis

TBD

Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; play-in winner at Denver

Sport 2: Play-in winner at Denver

Sport 3: Denver at play-in winner

Sport 4: Denver at play-in winner

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Denver

Sport 6 (if mandatory): Denver at play-in winner

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Play-in winner at Denver

Sport 1: Saturday, April 20; Phoenix at Minnesota

Sport 2: Phoenix at Minnesota

Sport 3: Minnesota at Phoenix

Sport 4: Minnesota at Phoenix

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Phoenix at Minnesota

Sport 6 (if mandatory): Phoenix vs. Minnesota

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Phoenix at Minnesota

Sport 1: Sunday, April 21; Dallas at LA Clippers

Sport 2: Dallas at LA Clippers

Sport 3: LA Clippers at Dallas

Sport 4: LA Clippers at Dallas

Sport 5 (if mandatory): Dallas at LA Clippers

Sport 6 (if mandatory): LA Clippers at Dallas

Sport 7 (if mandatory): Dallas at LA Clippers