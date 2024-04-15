Billy Joel’s 100th residency special on CBS cut short: Where to watch

CBS didn’t flip the lights again on in the course of the one hundredth present of Billy Joel’s residency.

The community in a press release on Monday apologized for ending the singer’s “Billy Joel: The one hundredth – Stay at Madison Sq. Backyard” particular two minutes early on Sunday, blaming a “community programming timing error.” CBS additionally stated it’s going to rebroadcast the two-hour particular on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

“We apologize to Mr. Joel, his followers, our affiliated stations, and our viewers whose viewing expertise was interrupted over the last tune,” CBS stated in a press release to USA TODAY Monday.

The particular marked the centennial of Joel’s record-setting run at Madison Sq. Backyard, which started in January 2014 and can conclude July 25.

Excited followers who tuned in had been upset after the published was delayed by half-hour because of the 2024 Masters Event and in the end lower off in the course of Joel’s bigger than life “Piano Man” for native information programming.

The Barstool Sports activities account chimed into the discourse on X, previously Twitter, writing, “How do you chop a Billy Joel Live performance within the Center of Piano Man?!”

“CBS has been selling the Billy Joel live performance particular each two minutes for WEEKS. So what higher approach to air it than to preempt it for a half hour and the lower him off MID-PIANO MAN? C’mon guys,” one upset fan posted.

One other wrote, “You could not produce a worse product than CBS simply did on the Billy Joel particular Manner too many commercials, did not play a few of his finest songs, went extraordinarily out of order in his set record, after which cuts away to the native information in the course of Piano Man?!? A complete flop by CBS.”

“Simply an absolute catastrophe by CBS tonight producing the Billy Joel live performance. Ineptitude at its best. Begin it late and lower it off early. Simply horrible. #BillyJoel100,” one other dissatisfied viewer posted.

Billy Joel releases new tune‘Flip the Lights Again On’ forward of Grammy Awards efficiency

The place to look at Billy Joel live performance particular

Joel’s particular is obtainable to stream on Paramount+ for people who did not get the total expertise.

Billy Joelwas joyful to ‘hang around’ with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, talks one hundredth MSG present

In an interview with USA TODAY, the “Uptown Woman” singer stated the one hundredth efficiency, together with appearances from buddies Jerry Seinfeld and Sting, was completely different from the sooner exhibits “as a result of there have been a bunch of cameras on stage!”

“I have been enjoying (Madison Sq. Backyard) for the reason that ’70s. The 100 simply occurred to be a spherical quantity and occurred to coincide with a Backyard present I used to be already doing,” he stated.

When it got here to together with Sting on this specific present, Joel stated, “I’ve recognized him fairly some time, since he was in The Police. We turned pals instantly and I at all times admired his musicianship. We respect one another as musicians. It is very simple for me to work with him. It would not require an extended rehearsal course of. I hate rehearsal.”

“I am OK with making a mistake. A whole lot of the enjoyable of it’s within the spontaneity of the restoration,” he added. “He and I’ve nice bands, and should you’re working with good musicians it makes life a lot simpler. I’ve written songs with Sting in thoughts, like ‘Large Man on Mulberry Avenue,’ which we do on this present.”

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, Brendan Morrow