2024 NBA Western Conference finals odds, Game 5 time: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, expert predictions

The Dallas Mavericks journey to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in a big-time Sport 5 on Thursday. The Boston Celtics are ready to see who they’re going to face off towards within the NBA Finals because the Mavericks lead the 2024 Western Convention finals 3-1. Minnesota is averaging 107.8 factors per sport within the 2024 NBA playoffs, whereas Dallas is correct behind it with 106.9 factors per contest. Luka Doncic (ankle/knee) and Dereck Vigorous II (neck) are listed as questionable for Dallas, whereas Mike Conley (calf) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on the Goal Middle in Minneapolis. Minnesota is a 5-point favourite within the newest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/underneath for whole factors scored is 209.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves unfold: Minnesota -5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/underneath: 209.5 factors

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves cash line: Minnesota -196, Dallas +163

MIN: The Timberwolves are 3-6 ATS of their previous 9 video games

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-1 ATS of their final seven video games on the highway

Why the Timberwolves can cowl

Ahead Jaden McDaniels is an efficient wing menace out on the perimeter. McDaniels has fast ft and size to be a disruptive defender, and the 23-year-old can even area the ground as a shooter. Within the 2024 NBA playoffs, McDaniels is logging 12.5 factors, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He is scored 15-plus factors in two of the final 4 video games, together with in Sport 1 when McDaniels completed with 24 factors and made six 3-pointers.

Middle Naz Reid is an impactful presence off the bench as he scores in a wide range of methods with a dependable jumper on the surface. The LSU product additionally makes use of his measurement to be a stout defender as nicely. He’s averaging 11.5 factors with 3.7 rebounds and making 38.5% from downtown within the postseason. In Sport 2, Reid notched 23 factors and went 7-of-9 from 3-point land. See which group to select right here.

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Guard Kyrie Irving is an distinctive ball handler and shot creator. Irving has the ball on a string when shifting via the protection with nice court docket imaginative and prescient to seek out the open man. The eight-time All-Star averages 22 factors, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists within the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Sport 3, Irving dropped 33 factors and 4 assists.

Ahead PJ Washington is an athletic perimeter shooter who strikes nicely off the ball to create good scoring alternatives. He additionally performs protection with nice effort and vitality. The previous Kentucky standout averages 13.8 factors, 6.7 rebounds, and is capturing 36% from downtown within the postseason. In Sport 3, he had 16 factors and eight boards. See which group to select right here.

