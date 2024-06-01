How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 5 livestream options

Karl-Anthony Cities #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates a basket throughout the second half towards the Dallas Mavericks in Sport 4 of the Western Convention Finals at American Airways Middle on Might 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Tim Heitman/Getty Photos



The Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sport 5 of the 2024 NBA Western Convention finals. Again from a 0-3 deficit, the Wolves surged to a 105-100 victory in a tense Sport 4. The Wolves should win once more tonight, or face elimination from the NBA Playoffs.

A pivotal recreation you will not wish to miss, preserve studying beneath for a way and when to observe the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves in Sport 5 tonight.

How and when to observe Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Sport 5

Sport 5 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs collection will likely be performed on Thursday, Might 30, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

The way to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Sport 5 with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry TNT otherwise you’ve lower the twine along with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch as we speak’s recreation. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll be able to watch as we speak’s recreation reside.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective strategy to stream the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves recreation

Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream as we speak’s NBA playoff recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe as we speak’s recreation, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (beneficial), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.

The Orange tier is generally $40 per 30 days, however Sling TV has a proposal for brand new subscribers the place you will get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 to your first month, and $60 per 30 days after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs package deal deal the place it can save you $30 while you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You may cancel anytime.

Be aware: As a result of Sling TV does not carry CBS, you will not have the ability to watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent 12 months’s NFL video games on CBS. To observe these video games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and extra reside sports activities, we suggest you additionally subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime prices $12 per 30 days after a one-week free trial.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our best choice to stream the NBA Playoffs .

. There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Max subscribers can watch the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves recreation totally free

Max, previously generally known as HBO Max, is thought for streaming top-tier HBO content material like “Succession” and “Home of the Dragon”. Now, NBA followers can take pleasure in NBA Playoffs video games airing on TNT on the streamer with the B/R Sports activities add-on. You will want a Max subscription to entry B/R Sports activities content material just like the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max begins at $10 per 30 days. The B/R Sports activities add-on is presently free.

Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves recreation reside totally free

You may watch as we speak’s recreation with the Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch as we speak’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per 30 days after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after Sport 4 of the Jap Convention Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Might 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Justin Casterline/Getty Photos



Beneath is the schedule and scores for the NBA convention finals. All occasions Jap.

Jap Convention

(1) Boston vs. (6) Indiana

• Sport 1: Celtics 133, Pacers 128

• Sport 2: Celtics 126, Pacers 110

• Sport 3: Celtics 114, Pacers 111

• Sport 4: Celtics 105, Pacers 102

Boston wins the collection 4-0

Western Convention

(3) Minnesota vs. (5) Dallas

• Sport 1: Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 105

• Sport 2: Mavericks 109, Timberwolves 102

• Sport 3: Mavericks 116, Timberwolves 107

• Sport 4: Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 100

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, Might 30 (8:30 ET, TNT)

• Sport 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

Dallas leads the collection 3-1

*If mandatory

2024 NBA Playoffs: Convention semifinals

Beneath are the scores and standings for the second spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Sport 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Sport 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

• Sport 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93

• Sport 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

• Sport 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98

Boston wins collection 4-1

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Sport 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Sport 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

• Sport 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

• Sport 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

• Sport 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

• Sport 6: Pacers, 116, Knicks 103

• Sport 7: Pacers 130, Knicks 109

Indiana wins collection 4-3

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis vs. (5) Dallas

• Sport 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Sport 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

• Sport 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101

• Sport 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96

• Sport 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92

• Sport 6: Mavericks 117, Thunder 116

Dallas wins collection 4-2

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Sport 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Sport 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Sport 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

• Sport 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

• Sport 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

• Sport 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70

• Sport 7: Timberwolves 98, Nuggets 90

Minnesota wins collection 4-3

First spherical outcomes

Beneath are the outcomes from the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jap Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Celtics 114, Warmth 94

• Sport 2: Warmth 111, Celtics 101

• Sport 3: Celtics 104, Warmth 84

• Sport 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 88

• Sport 5: Celtics 118, Warmth 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Sport 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Sport 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Sport 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Sport 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Sport 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Sport 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Sport 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Sport 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Sport 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Sport 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Sport 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Sport 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Sport 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Sport 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Sport 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Sport 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Sport 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Sport 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Sport 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Sport 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Sport 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Sport 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Sport 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Sport 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Sport 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Sport 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Sport 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Sport 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Sport 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Sport 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Sport 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Sport 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start on June 6, airing on ABC.