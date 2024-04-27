2024 NFL Draft: Hometown excited for Napa-born tight end prospect Brock Bowers

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) — From the city of reds and whites, a person who wears purple and black is placing Napa on the map in a brand new means. Napa Excessive College grad Brock Bowers is the highest tight finish prospect and a first-round lock within the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders chosen Bowers with the No. 13 choose within the draft, making him the very best participant chosen within the college’s historical past.

2024 NFL DRAFT: First-round picks could possibly be on the buying and selling block on Day 1

“That is one thing I’ve seen coming for a very long time,” Bowers’ former highschool coach Richie Wessman stated. “I am simply excited to see the place he is really going to land. You possibly can’t assist however root for him whenever you meet him as a younger man. He is simply such younger man, raised in household and he simply has all these good attributes that you really want in any individual.”

Bowers had the pedigree as a result of he comes from a household of school athletes.

Coach Wessman noticed Bowers was particular the primary time he touched the ball.

“We threw him just a little bubble display and he stiff-armed any individual, spun round another person, juked out another person and outran everybody to the endzone,” Wessman stated. “And at that second, I type of knew this man was going to play within the NFL sometime.”

However the path to the professionals had its bumps.

MORE: San Francisco 49ers are slated to choose within the 1st spherical for the first time since 2021

The group did not win a single sport his sophomore season and his senior 12 months was lower brief by COVID.

His luck modified when he graduated highschool early to affix the Georgia Bulldogs.

In Athens, he gained two nationwide championships and have become the one participant to win back-to-back Mackey awards, which honors the nation’s prime tight finish.

“He is only a champion by and thru together with his character and whatnot,” Wessman stated. “He simply excels within the classroom, he excels in dealing with himself in the fitting means – not entering into any hassle. He is only a dream to educate, actually.”

Nearly as good as he’s on the sphere, his highschool athletic director Darci Ward says he is a winner off the sphere as nicely.

Even the day earlier than his life modifications ceaselessly on the draft, Bowers was again at his alma mater spending time with the winner of the Prepare with Brock Gas with MET-Rx contest.

“It was a very superior expertise,” Ward stated. “Nevertheless it simply exhibits Brock, not about him, he is simply on the market speaking to the child and ensuring that he will get to have an important second.”

Through the draft, Bowers may have a particular second of his personal. He’s celebrating privately together with his household in Napa.

The college, in the meantime, is internet hosting its personal draft celebration as a result of his former academics, coaches and this city could not be extra proud.

“I feel individuals are going to go nuts,” Ward stated. “We’re simply so comfortable and excited for him. I knew he was going to be one thing, you simply by no means understand how superb.”

For an athlete and a neighborhood, generally desires come true.

Should you’re on the ABC7 Information app, click on right here to observe reside