Who did the Dallas Cowboys draft? Tracking every pick in 2024

By way of the primary a part of the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys had many extra goings than comings.

What already figured to be a protracted listing of wants bought longer, and the plan all alongside appears to be to deal with that within the draft.

By advantage of successful the NFC East final yr, the Cowboys had been slated to select twenty fourth within the 32-selection first spherical, however moved right down to twenty ninth after a commerce to Detroit. Which means they’ve seven extra picks unfold throughout the subsequent two days. They entered the draft with out a fourth-round decide however with two seventh-round picks and picked up the additional third-rounder.

The highest want is the offensive line, although the power of Tyler Smith to play both guard or sort out offers Dallas some flexibility as as to if to draft for a sort out or inside line. Over seven rounds, they’re going to in all probability do each. The Cowboys even have wants at working again, defensive sort out and receiver.

Dak Prescott can also be coming into the ultimate yr of his contract and it is attainable Dallas takes a quarterback sooner or later.

This is a have a look at the Cowboys’ picks within the 2024 draft class, which can be up to date because the draft goes down:

When do the Cowboys draft?

Spherical 1, Choose 24 general: Dallas traded the decide to Detroit, dropping right down to twenty ninth within the first spherical. Dallas picked up a third-round decide, 73rd general, and likewise despatched a 2025 seventh-rounder to the Lions.

: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Spherical 2, Choose 56 general: Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan

Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan Spherical 3, Choose 73 general (from Detroit): Cooper Beebe, OT, Kansas State

(from Detroit): Cooper Beebe, OT, Kansas State Spherical 3, Choose 87 general : Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Dallas Cowboys Draft Present

Watch reside NFL Draft protection from the Dallas Cowboys web site, introduced by Miller Lite.

The place is the NFL Draft?

Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

When does the NFL Draft begin?

Thursday, April 25: 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. CT. First spherical.

Friday, April 26: 6 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. CT. Second and third rounds.

Saturday, April 27: 10 a.m. MT, 11 a.m. CT. Fourth via seventh rounds.

