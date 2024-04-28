2024 NFL Draft: Predicting where Michael Pratt and other QB prospects will land during Day 3

The quarterback has at all times been the perfect most useful place in soccer, and maybe all of of sports activities, and the NFL’s 32 groups have by no means made that reality extra clear than they did within the first spherical of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday evening.

The 2024 first spherical made the next quarterback draft historical past in line with CBS Sports activities Analysis:

First draft with 4 quarterbacks within the first eight picks

First draft with 5 quarterbacks within the first 10 picks

First draft with six quarterbacks within the prime 12

Draft with shortest span of picks for six quarterbacks at any level in a draft (earlier mark: 20 picks in 1992 from picks 211-230)

Nevertheless, a lot of groups nonetheless did not come away with a brand new quarterback to develop, whether or not that is to play straight away or sit and cook dinner for a short while. Stunningly, the 2024 NFL Draft grew to become simply the third ever to haven’t any quarterbacks taken within the second or third spherical, becoming a member of the 1983 and 1994 drafts. Actually, there have been a file variety of picks between QBs, with 138 picks separating Bo Nix going to the Broncos at No. 12 and Spencer Rattler becoming a member of the Saints at No. 150.

There are nonetheless some NFL squads who might nonetheless be suitors for brand spanking new passers so as to add to their depth charts, such because the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, to call just a few.

Here’s a nearer take a look at seven of the highest remaining choices with a short scouting report and attainable NFL group match.

* All QB measurables are from the NFL Scouting Mix

Peak: 6-2 1/2″ | Weight: 217 kilos

6-2 1/2″ | 217 kilos Hand Measurement: 9 1/4″

9 1/4″ Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 AAC Offensive Participant of the 12 months, Tulane all-time chief in cross yards (9,611), cross TD (90)

Michael Pratt helped lead essentially the most profitable two-year stretch of soccer in Tulane historical past with 12-2 2022 season that was capped off with a Cotton Bowl win over 2024 first general draft quarterback Caleb Williams and USC plus an 11-3 marketing campaign in 2023. Pratt threw an environment friendly 49 touchdowns to solely 10 interceptions through the stretch, the Fifteenth-best landing to interception ratio within the nation amongst 109 certified in quarterbacks since 2022. That is fairly, fairly good.

He has easy throwing mechanics, and does an excellent job of throwing with anticipation commonly to be able to join with targets in a method that units them up for yards after the catch. Pratt is respectable at transferring up within the pocket to duck the primary wave of a cross rush regardless of not being a jaw-dropping athlete. The cons are his passes on common so far as the zip on them, and he struggles going deep if he cannot cleanly step into throws. Pratt will begin his NFL profession as a backup, however he could have the potential to be a starter if surrounded by the suitable supporting solid.

Potential match: Miami Dolphins

Neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Pratt are recognized for his or her arm expertise, however each have discovered methods to succeed at excessive stage regardless of that. The way in which each quarterbacks compensate for this knock is with soccer IQ and and middle-of-the-field, anticipatory throws. Tagovailoa enters the ultimate yr of his rookie deal in 2024, and he has historical past of accidents. Pratt might develop properly beneath Mike McDaniel’s tutelage and doubtlessly be able to play if the worst occurs with Tagovailoa.

Peak: 6-2 | Weight: 206 kilos

6-2 | 206 kilos Accolades/notable statistics: 2021 Honorable Point out All-CUSA, 54% comp pct, 40 cross TD, 33 INT in profession

Hardison grew to become College of Texas-El Paso’s beginning quarterback in 2020, however he did not put a lot on tape in his closing collegiate season as a result of he wanted elbow surgical procedure to repair a UCL ligament, similar to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after the 2022 NFL season. The arm energy is there for Hardison, however he wants to enhance in large method with anticipation and breaking down totally different coverages. He’s at his finest working in a scheme that steadily makes use of run-pass possibility performs.

The accuracy is not fairly there, however he has a stay arm. Hardison simply wanted to change into extra refined.

Potential match: Inexperienced Bay Packers

NFL Community’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers hosted Hardison for a go to again on April 17, and after seeing the work head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur did in refining Jordan Love, Inexperienced Bay might be a touchdown spot for the UTEP alum. He in fact could be introduced in strictly to develop and push Sean Clifford for the backup quarterback job. Who is aware of, maybe Hardison appears like a a lot totally different participant after working within the Packers quarterback manufacturing facility.

Peak: 6-1 | Weight: 205 kilos

6-1 | 205 kilos Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 SoCon Offensive Participant of the 12 months (set faculty single-season cross TD file with 36)

After two years at Murray State and two years at Northwest Mississippi Group School, Michael Hiers broke out at Samford. He threw 36 touchdowns to solely 4 interceptions in 2022, setting the varsity’s single-season file for passing scores en path to main the Bulldogs to a Southern Convention title.

Hiers is fast on his ft within the pocket, which is usually good, however he might stand to sit back out and never bounce round as a lot. Accuracy is strongest attribute, competing 76.6% of his passes in 2022 and 71.3% of his throws in 2023. He throws with contact over the center of the sector, however his ball safety wants work. Hiers mixed for 12 interceptions and 22 fumbles in two years at Samford. He is not a shocking athlete, however he has contact on his throws and his correct. That would assist hold Hiers’ soccer profession going for just a few extra years.

Potential match: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincy’s roster is beginning to get costly with quarterback Joe Burrow on the most important contract within the NFL from an average-per-year standpoint (5 years, $275 million), and Ja’Marr Chase’s extension looming on the horizon. Backup quarterback Jake Browning, who began seven video games after Burrow’s season-ending damage, is in a contract yr in 2024. Hiers might be an inexpensive backup possibility who might be taught just a few issues from Burrow and head coach/play-caller Zac Taylor. An correct backup is right, and Hiers is that.

Peak: 6-1 | Weight: 215 kilos

6-1 | 215 kilos Hand Measurement: 9 1/2″

9 1/2″ Accolades/notable statistics: 2021 Honorable Point out All-ACC, set NC State faculty single-season cross TD file (35) in 2021

Devin Leary has a rocket launcher for an arm, and he has a good, fast throwing movement, which permits him to make the most of his arm energy commonly. He also can throw these deeper passes downfield. Leary commonly throws with a anticipation and might throw on the run. He’s barely undersized, however he does have a powerful construct.

Accuracy is the massive query after registering completion percentages of 61.1% and 56.3% in his final two seasons of school soccer. Leary must do a greater job of understanding when to dial up the heater and when to loft a extra softly thrown ball. He also can pace by means of his route progressions and miss his third possibility, stopping him from discovering an even bigger achieve. Leary threw an SEC-most 12 interceptions whereas additionally having seven fumbles final season. That is not nice, and he is not precisely a developmental prospect as Leary turns 25 on Sept. 10.

Potential match: New York Giants

The Giants want a brand new quarterback. Daniel Jones regressed in 2023 (two touchdowns to 6 interceptions in six begins) prior to ripping his ACL. The 2022 magical run the place he registered the bottom interception price (1.1%) within the league appears to be an outlier and never the actual Daniel Jones.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll clearly does not belief him to air it out: Jones’ 6.5 air yards per cross try are the second lowest within the NFL since 2022, when Daboll was employed. New York simply drafted maybe essentially the most electrical receiver within the 2024 draft in LSU’s Malik Nabers. Why not decide up a strong-armed passer and see what he can do in coaching camp?

Peak: 6-3* | Weight: 213 kilos*

6-3* | 213 kilos* Hand Measurement: 9 3/8″*

9 3/8″* Accolades/notable statistics: 2021 Honorable Point out All-Solar Belt Convention (2022-2023)

* From Professional Day

Carter Bradley has an NFL physique with higher than common arm energy, which permits him to connects on passes to all components of the sector. Bradley does an excellent job of studying his route ideas and diagnosing what’s open and what not. His mechanics are in synch, and does a fairly good job of avoiding sacks. He’s the son of former NFL head coach Gus Bradley, so his soccer IQ is powerful.

Nevertheless, he can get off steadiness at occasions when throwing, and his launch must be extra environment friendly, in order that he can get the soccer out sooner. Bradley additionally is not very cellular. He’s inconsistent, which suggests he possible will not have too many probabilities to show himself within the NFL.

Potential match: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is 36 and far nearer to the top of his soccer journey than the start. Bradley studying in a quarterback room with Stafford and head coach Sean McVay could be an excellent place to incubate whereas ironing out the inconsistencies in his recreation. Maybe he is able to be an actual deal NFL quarterback after a pair years on this soccer ecosystem.