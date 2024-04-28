Spencer Rattler waits in NFL draft after no quarterbacks picked Friday

COLUMBIA — After six quarterbacks had been chosen first spherical of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday not a single quarterback was taken within the second and third rounds on Friday, delaying South Carolina soccer’s Spencer Rattler’s NFL future.

Rattler, a two-year starter for the Gamecocks after beginning his faculty profession at Oklahoma, hasn’t been drafted by three rounds, however teammate Xavier Legette was taken at decide No. 32 within the first spherical. Legette was a go-to large receiver for Rattler at South Carolina.

It was by no means absolutely assured or closely predicted Rattler would go within the first spherical however some experiences wrote in regards to the risk. It was extra seemingly Rattler could be drafted spherical two or three.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Los Angeles Rams in March, leaving the QB beginning function a little bit of a thriller however doubtlessly between Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew. With the place change, some anticipated the Raiders to draft Rattler, including to the quarterback choices. The Raiders had the No. 13 decide in spherical one, No. 44 in spherical two and No. 77 in spherical three. The Raiders should think about drafting Rattler if he’s out there by decide No. 112 in spherical 4.

Stories had Rattler doubtlessly going to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants, and the Rams. Earlier than Friday, Rattler was in dialog for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, however each chosen a QB within the first spherical.

What to search for in NFL Draft rounds 4-7 for Spencer Rattler

Rattler’s choices are much less predictable as many mock drafts anticipated he’d be off the board by spherical three. The Seahawks may choose Rattler to begin spherical 4, with decide No. 102 and have Rattler be taught from present QB Geno Smith whose contract expires in 2025. Rattler may additionally go to the Giants with decide No. 107.

If or when Rattler is drafted within the 2024 NFL draft, he would be the first Gamecocks quarterback chosen since Todd Ellis in 1990.

