Connect with us

News

Spencer Rattler waits in NFL draft after no quarterbacks picked Friday

Published

49 mins ago

on

By

Spencer Rattler waits in NFL draft after no quarterbacks picked Friday
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending