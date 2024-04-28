Game Preview: Pacers vs Bucks (Game 4)

Sunday, April 28 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Recreation Preview

The Indiana Pacers have the Milwaukee Bucks proper the place they need them heading into Recreation 4.

Up 2-1 of their best-of-seven first-round sequence, the sixth-seeded Pacers can keep home-court benefit and put the No. 3 Bucks’ backs in opposition to the wall with a win on Sunday in Indianapolis.

If Recreation 4 resembles Recreation 3 in any method, the power at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will reverberate all through the state from tip to last buzzer.

Recreation 3, a 121-118 Pacers extra time win, had every thing a basketball fan may need: aggressive play, jaw-dropping highlights, and clutch performances by stars.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle finest summed up the occasions of Recreation 3 throughout postgame interviews.

“The playoffs are madness,” Carlisle stated.

After the Bucks overcame a 19-point deficit within the second half, and veteran ahead Khris Middleton despatched the sport into extra time with a 3-pointer on the finish of regulation, the Pacers dug in throughout further time.

With 1.6 seconds left, Pacers All-Star level guard Tyrese Haliburton — enjoying in his first ever dwelling playoff recreation — bought a floater to fall via contact earlier than making a free throw to seal it.

The sport-winner capped a historic night time for Halibuton, who grew to become the fourth participant in Pacers playoff historical past to report a triple-double by logging 18 factors, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Haliburton’s 16 assists had been additionally the second-most ever by a Pacer in a playoff recreation, as he completed one in need of tying Mark Jackson’s franchise mark set in 1998.

On prime of Haliburton’s memorable efficiency, and different clutch performs by different gamers like Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith down the stretch, Myles Turner posted a profession playoff-high 29 factors for the Blue & Gold in Recreation 3.

Turner, who has performed for the Pacers since 2015, stated he hopes the surroundings from Recreation 3 carries over into the remainder of the playoff dwelling video games and that it makes a distinction for the gamers.

“That was unreal, bro. Don’t get me began,” Turner stated postgame. “That was every thing I hoped for. I wouldn’t say value the five-year wait — I want it was right here sooner, but it surely was positively simply an incredible environment to play in. Simply for my household to give you the option to expertise that this time of yr, it was actually cool. For the fellows that haven’t been right here for the Indiana Pacers within the playoffs, this was an incredible introduction for them. It’s solely going to get crazier. It was wonderful. Simply energetic the complete recreation, by no means actually was any lows. It was cool.”

With out two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton stepped up on the offensive finish for the Bucks, posting 42 factors on 16-for-29 capturing whereas accumulating 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo hasn’t performed but this postseason and his standing stays in query as he recovers from a calf harm.

One other harm to watch will likely be Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who momentarily left Recreation 3 within the first quarter with what he described as an Achilles situation. Lillard nonetheless had 28 factors on Friday regardless of the harm.

No matter Sunday’s consequence, the Pacers will play in Milwaukee at Fiserv Discussion board for Recreation 5 on Tuesday, with a begin time nonetheless to be introduced by the league.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Andrew Nembhard, F – Aaron Nesmith, F – Pascal Siakam, C – Myles Turner

Bucks: G – Patrick Beverley, G – Malik Beasley, F – Khris Middleton, F – Bobby Portis, C – Brook Lopez

Harm Report

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin – out (proper shoulder labral tear)

Bucks: Khris Middleton – possible (proper ankle sprain), Giannis Antetokounmpo – uncertain (left soleus pressure), Damian Lillard – uncertain (proper Achilles tendinitis), Chris Livingston – out (non-COVID sickness)

Final Assembly

April 26, 2024: In a wildly entertaining Recreation 3, the Pacers outlasted the Bucks 121-118 in extra time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After giving up a 19-point lead, the Pacers led by three within the last seconds of regulation earlier than Bucks ahead Khris Middleton drilled a 3-pointer proper earlier than the buzzer to push the sport into further minutes.

Additional time began out wacky, together with a possession by which the Pacers pulled down 5 sturdy offensive rebounds, however the Blue & Gold stayed locked in.

Tied at 118 with 6.7 seconds left in extra time, Pacers level guard Tyrese Haliburton sprinted up the courtroom, bought a floater to fall via contact with 1.6 ticks on the clock and hit the following free throw to finish the sport.

Haliburton grew to become simply the fourth Pacers participant to report a triple-double within the playoffs, ending with 18 factors, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and Myles Turner recorded a playoff-best 29 factors within the win.

Middleton scored 42 factors (16-for-29 capturing) to anchor the Bucks, Damian Lillard added 28, and Bobby Portis chipped in 17.

Six gamers scored in double figures for the Pacers, together with all 5 starters. Indiana’s bench outscored Milwaukee’s reserves 28-6.

The Pacers outrebounded the Bucks 50-43 and outscored the guests 12-4 in fast-break factors.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have by no means gained two straight dwelling video games after splitting their first two video games on the highway to open a playoff sequence. They’re 0-10 all-time in these conditions.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlislie has 65 profession playoff wins and is one in need of tying Billy Cunnigham for the sixteenth most in NBA teaching historical past.

Broadcast Info

TV: TNT – Announcers TBA

Bally Sports activities Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

