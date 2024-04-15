2024 Ohio State football spring game live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, storylines to follow

The eyes of the faculty soccer world will probably be on Ohio State on Saturday because the Buckeyes function one of many headliners for a loaded spring recreation slate. The strain is excessive for coach Ryan Day and this workforce within the 2024 season, and Saturday’s scrimmage will give followers a style of what is forward this coming season and whether or not these Buckeyes can meet these lofty targets.

Day had a busy offseason after lacking the School Soccer Playoff for the second time in three seasons. He employed his former coach, Chip Kelly, to run the offense and totally handed over playcalling duties for the primary time since taking on the Buckeyes program. Ohio State additionally confirmed incumbent beginning quarterback Kyle McCord the door and introduced in three new sign callers to vie for snaps.

However maybe most significantly, Ohio State managed to retain quite a lot of key playmakers together with working again TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Jack Sawyer. The Buckeyes have the makings of a title workforce, however the strain will solely develop over the approaching months.

With all the eye on the horizon, here is watch Ohio State’s spring recreation and key storylines to observe.

The way to watch 2024 Ohio State spring recreation stay

Date: Saturday, April 13 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio

Stay Stream: Fox

2024 Ohio State spring recreation storylines

1. Who stands out at quarterback? 5 gamers are competing for the beginning quarterback job and early critiques are blended. The Buckeyes introduced in three new additions on high of two returners, however Kansas State switch Will Howard is seen as the favourite to begin the yr below heart. Howard led the Wildcats to a Massive 12 title in 2022, however regressed final season. The door continues to be open for an additional participant to step up. Devin Brown began the Cotton Bowl after Kyle McCord transferred, however struggled. Freshman Julian Sayin has reportedly regarded the half to date. Might he drive his manner into enjoying time?

2. Which newcomers step up? After shedding to Michigan final season, Day aggressively attacked the portal for reinforcements. Quite a lot of big-time gamers make their debuts on Saturday. Alabama security switch Caleb Downs is a surefire All-America candidate whereas working again Quinshon Judkins starred at Ole Miss. Howard will push for the beginning job and heart Seth McLaughlin ought to fortify the inside. One other key addition got here by way of the highschool ranks. No. 1 general recruit Jeremiah Smith caught with Ohio State after late strain to flip and has rapidly dropped jaws round Columbus. Whereas the Buckeyes are deep on the place, all eyes will probably be on Smith at Ohio Stadium.

3. How has the offense modified below Chip Kelly? Day was open about wanting a full-time playcaller so he may focus extra comprehensively on the workforce. Kelly provides him one of the crucial confirmed names in faculty soccer. Whereas outcomes had been inconsistent throughout his tenure at UCLA, Kelly constantly put collectively efficient offenses, and even innovated to create mismatches within the run recreation in new methods. At Ohio State, Day recruited a dual-threat quarterback and added a bodily working again in Judkins. Can Kelly get probably the most out of them?