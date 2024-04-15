How to Watch Pereira vs. Hill MMA Fight Online

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, Selection might obtain an affiliate fee.

After 31 years, UFC 300 is shaping as much as be an enormous milestone since “UFC 1: The Starting” in 1993. For the primary occasion, Brazilian Alex Pereira (9-2) is trying to defend his UFC Mild Heavyweight Championship belt in opposition to American Jamahal Hill (12-1) on the high of the primary card on Saturday, April 13.

UFC 300 takes place at T-Cellular Enviornment in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the primary card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a pay-per-view ESPN+ subscription.

Final-minute tickets to UFC 300 are nonetheless obtainable on websites like Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. You should use our unique promo code VAR2024 for $20 off at Vivid Seats, or use VARIETY10 at checkout to save lots of $10 off your buy at SeatGeek.com.

Wish to watch UFC 300 on-line? This a PPV battle that’s streaming completely on ESPN+, so the one approach to watch UFC is to buy the PPV feed right here.

The UFC 300 PPV worth is $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. In the event you’re not a subscriber, you may join a ESPN+ month-to-month subscription and PPV for $90.98, or buy an ESPN+ annual subscription with the PPV stream for $134.98. The annual subscription bundle saving you 30% off the month-to-month worth.

In the meantime, you may join the Disney Trio, which incorporates in ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ beginning at $14.99/month.

Since that is an official PPV battle, there isn’t a approach to watch UFC 300 on-line without cost. Fortunately, ESPN+ subscribers can livestream the early prelims on-line free. Furthermore, the early prelims and prelims broadcasts on cable community ESPN on TV — which is on the market on DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Reside TV. To stream the UFC 300 foremost card, you’ll want to purchase the PPV stream at ESPN+ right here.

The PPV MMA occasion additionally options Chinese language UFC Girls’s Strawweight champion Zhang Weili (24-3) faces off in opposition to Chinese language fighter Yan Xiaonan (18-3) for the title, whereas People Justin Gaethje (25-4) and Max Holloway (25-7) battle one another for the “BMF” title. In whole, there are 13 matches throughout UFC 300.

Fundamental Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Mild Heavyweight: Alex Pereira (champion) vs. Jamahal Hill — title battle

Girls’s Strawweight: Zhang Weili (champion) vs. Yan Xiaonan — title battle

Light-weight: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — “BMF” title battle

Light-weight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Prelims, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Mild Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jiri Prochazka

Featherweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Bantamweight: Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Early Prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Light-weight: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Girls’s Strawweights: Marina Rodriguez vs. Jessica Andrade

Light-weight: Bobby Inexperienced vs. Jim Miller

Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

