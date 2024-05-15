2024 PGA Championship odds, picks, field, predictions: Golf insider high on Brooks Koepka at Valhalla

Jordan Spieth will attempt to turn into the sixth golfer to finish the profession Grand Slam. Spieth has been chasing a PGA Championship victory since 2018 and has just one top-10 end in six tries throughout that span. Spieth completed exterior the highest 25 in his final 4 appearances at PGA Championship, together with twenty ninth final 12 months, and at 55-1 PGA Championship odds to win, is there any motive to incorporate Spieth in your 2024 PGA Championship predictions?

Tiger Woods was the final golfer to finish the profession Grand Slam, doing so in 2000. Woods can be competing within the 2024 PGA Championship subject and is a 125-1 longshot within the newest PGA Championship 2024 odds. Scottie Scheffler is the 3-1 favourite to win his second straight main, adopted by Rory McIlroy (6-1), Brooks Koepka (10-1), Xander Schauffele (12-1) and Ludvig Aberg (12-1). Earlier than locking in any 2024 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and finest bets from golf betting and fantasy professional Sia Nejad.

Nejad focuses on betting and DFS in golf, amongst different sports activities. He is had success within the outright and first-round chief markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He additionally has been strong together with his head-to-head matchups since final 12 months’s Charles Schwab Problem, going 43-28-3 and returning 11.24 models over that span. That is a $1,124 revenue for $100 bettors since Could 2023.

Nejad additionally nailed Clark, a 75-1 longshot, because the outright winner on the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first three months of the present, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

High 2024 PGA Championship professional picks

One shock: Nejad is totally fading Xander Schauffele, regardless that he is fourth within the 2024 PGA Championship odds. Schauffele is taken into account among the finest energetic golfers who has nonetheless not gained a significant title, together with his finest finishes being T2 on the 2018 Open Championship and T2 on the 2019 Masters. This has been one in every of his worst majors although, as he has by no means completed higher than T10 in seven makes an attempt.

Schauffele missed the minimize in 2021, completed T13 in 2022 and T18 final 12 months. He ranks exterior the highest 30 on the PGA Tour in driving distance, driving accuracy and proximity, which can put him at an obstacle in opposition to a few of the golfers on this subject. Nejad is aware of Schauffele has the instruments to contend, however his poor historical past on the finish of majors makes him a golfer to keep away from this week.

As a substitute, Nejad is excessive on the probabilities of Brooks Koepka, regardless that he is a double-digit longshot at 10-1. Koepka gained final 12 months’s PGA Championship and has gained the occasion in three of the final six years. He is been essentially the most dominant participant within the PGA Championship over that span with one runner-up and made the minimize all six occasions. Koepka did not have a powerful displaying on the Masters within the first main of the 12 months, ending forty fifth, however the 34-year-old completed second eventually 12 months’s Masters.

Koepka will attempt to be part of Tiger Woods as a four-time PGA Championship winner. Solely Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen have extra PGA Championship victories (5). Koepka can be coming off a victory in Singapore. You possibly can’t argue the outcomes Koepka has put collectively at current PGA Championships and Nejad sees the prospect to incorporate him in 2024 PGA Championship bets at double-digit odds as a powerful worth. See who else to again at SportsLine.

The right way to make 2024 PGA Championship picks

2024 PGA Championship odds, subject

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Younger +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Sahith Theegala +6500

Abraham Ancer +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Talor Gooch +8000

Keegan Bradley +8500

Akshay Bhatia +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Adam Scott +8500

Sepp Straka +8500

Si Woo Kim +9000

Tiger Woods +12500

David Puig +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Adrian Meronk +12500

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Harris English +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Adrian Otaegui +15000

Justin Rose +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Mito Pereira +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Erik Van Rooyen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Jordan Smith +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

J.T. Poston +20000

Thomas Detry +22500

Ryan Van Velzen +22500

Cam Davis +22500

Thriston Lawrence +22500

Beau Hossler +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Ben Griffin +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Alex Smalley +22500

Brendon Todd +25000

Maverick McNealy +25000

Luke Checklist +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Adam Hadwin +25000

Marc Leishman +25000

Seamus Energy +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +27500

Matt Wallace +27500

Andrew Putnam +27500

Andy Ogletree +27500

Patrick Rodgers +30000

Doug Ghim +30000

Taylor Moore +30000

Sebastian Soderberg +30000

Adam Svensson +30000

Rasmus Hojgaard +30000

Robert MacIntyre +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

Ok.H. Lee +30000

Camillo Villegas +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Taylor Montgomery +35000

Vincent Norrman +35000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Tim Widing +35000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Mark Hubbard +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

Zac Blair +50000

Francisco Molinari +50000

Joel Dahmen +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Alexander Bjork +50000

Martin Kaymer +75000

Kazuma Kobori +75000

Brice Garnett +75000

Michael Block +75000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Luke Donald +75000

Jimmy Walker +75000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

John Daly +150000

Wyatt Worthington IV +150000

Tyler Collet +200000

Matt Dobyns +200000

Josh Speight +200000

Braden Shattuk +200000

Brad Marek +200000

Tracy Phillips +200000

Evan Bowser +200000

Josh Bevell +200000

Larkin Gross +200000

Wealthy Beem +200000

Zac Oakley +200000

Jeremy Wells +200000

Preston Cole +200000

John Somers +200000

Ben Polland +200000

Kyle Mendoza +200000

Jared Jones +200000

Shaun Micheel +200000

Jeff Kellen +200000

Jesse Mueller +200000

Andy Svoboda +200000