News
2024 PGA Championship odds, picks, field, predictions: Golf insider high on Brooks Koepka at Valhalla
Jordan Spieth will attempt to turn into the sixth golfer to finish the profession Grand Slam. Spieth has been chasing a PGA Championship victory since 2018 and has just one top-10 end in six tries throughout that span. Spieth completed exterior the highest 25 in his final 4 appearances at PGA Championship, together with twenty ninth final 12 months, and at 55-1 PGA Championship odds to win, is there any motive to incorporate Spieth in your 2024 PGA Championship predictions?
Tiger Woods was the final golfer to finish the profession Grand Slam, doing so in 2000. Woods can be competing within the 2024 PGA Championship subject and is a 125-1 longshot within the newest PGA Championship 2024 odds. Scottie Scheffler is the 3-1 favourite to win his second straight main, adopted by Rory McIlroy (6-1), Brooks Koepka (10-1), Xander Schauffele (12-1) and Ludvig Aberg (12-1). Earlier than locking in any 2024 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and finest bets from golf betting and fantasy professional Sia Nejad.
Nejad focuses on betting and DFS in golf, amongst different sports activities. He is had success within the outright and first-round chief markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He additionally has been strong together with his head-to-head matchups since final 12 months’s Charles Schwab Problem, going 43-28-3 and returning 11.24 models over that span. That is a $1,124 revenue for $100 bettors since Could 2023.
Nejad additionally nailed Clark, a 75-1 longshot, because the outright winner on the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first three months of the present, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Now, Nejad has centered his consideration on the 2024 PGA Championship subject and has locked in his finest bets, high sleepers and favorites to keep away from. See who they’re at SportsLine.
High 2024 PGA Championship professional picks
One shock: Nejad is totally fading Xander Schauffele, regardless that he is fourth within the 2024 PGA Championship odds. Schauffele is taken into account among the finest energetic golfers who has nonetheless not gained a significant title, together with his finest finishes being T2 on the 2018 Open Championship and T2 on the 2019 Masters. This has been one in every of his worst majors although, as he has by no means completed higher than T10 in seven makes an attempt.
Schauffele missed the minimize in 2021, completed T13 in 2022 and T18 final 12 months. He ranks exterior the highest 30 on the PGA Tour in driving distance, driving accuracy and proximity, which can put him at an obstacle in opposition to a few of the golfers on this subject. Nejad is aware of Schauffele has the instruments to contend, however his poor historical past on the finish of majors makes him a golfer to keep away from this week.
As a substitute, Nejad is excessive on the probabilities of Brooks Koepka, regardless that he is a double-digit longshot at 10-1. Koepka gained final 12 months’s PGA Championship and has gained the occasion in three of the final six years. He is been essentially the most dominant participant within the PGA Championship over that span with one runner-up and made the minimize all six occasions. Koepka did not have a powerful displaying on the Masters within the first main of the 12 months, ending forty fifth, however the 34-year-old completed second eventually 12 months’s Masters.
Koepka will attempt to be part of Tiger Woods as a four-time PGA Championship winner. Solely Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen have extra PGA Championship victories (5). Koepka can be coming off a victory in Singapore. You possibly can’t argue the outcomes Koepka has put collectively at current PGA Championships and Nejad sees the prospect to incorporate him in 2024 PGA Championship bets at double-digit odds as a powerful worth. See who else to again at SportsLine.
The right way to make 2024 PGA Championship picks
Nejad has locked in his early finest bets for the 2024 PGA Championship and is backing a longshot who’s priced at greater than 30-1. Nejad likes this participant’s “ability set on the PGA Championship when the quantity is that this lengthy.” You possibly can see Nejad’s PGA Tour picks solely at SportsLine.
So, which gamers do you have to goal or keep away from for the 2024 PGA Championship, and which participant within the PGA Championship subject might convey an enormous payday of greater than 30-1? Try the chances beneath, then go to SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s high picks for the 2024 PGA Championship, all from the professional who’s 43-28 on head-to-head picks.
2024 PGA Championship odds, subject
See Nejad’s picks, finest bets and predictions right here
Scottie Scheffler +300
Rory McIlroy +600
Brooks Koepka +1000
Xander Schauffele +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Jon Rahm +1400
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Bryson DeChambeau +2500
Wyndham Clark +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Cameron Smith +3300
Max Homa +3300
Viktor Hovland +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Will Zalatoris +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Dustin Johnson +4500
Cameron Younger +5000
Jason Day +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Jordan Spieth +5500
Tony Finau +5500
Patrick Reed +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Sam Burns +6000
Shane Lowry +6000
Tom Kim +6000
Sungjae Im +6500
Dean Burmester +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Abraham Ancer +7000
Min Woo Lee +7500
Brian Harman +7500
Talor Gooch +8000
Keegan Bradley +8500
Akshay Bhatia +8500
Russell Henley +8500
Adam Scott +8500
Sepp Straka +8500
Si Woo Kim +9000
Tiger Woods +12500
David Puig +12500
Corey Conners +12500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Denny McCarthy +12500
Phil Mickelson +12500
Jake Knapp +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Billy Horschel +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Taylor Pendrith +12500
Adrian Meronk +12500
Austin Eckroat +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Harris English +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Adrian Otaegui +15000
Justin Rose +17500
Adam Schenk +17500
Keith Mitchell +17500
Mito Pereira +17500
Kurt Kitayama +17500
Daniel Berger +17500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500
Emiliano Grillo +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Erik Van Rooyen +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Nicolai Hojgaard +20000
Eric Cole +20000
Jordan Smith +20000
Thomas Pieters +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Thomas Detry +22500
Ryan Van Velzen +22500
Cam Davis +22500
Thriston Lawrence +22500
Beau Hossler +22500
Aaron Rai +22500
Ben Griffin +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Alex Smalley +22500
Brendon Todd +25000
Maverick McNealy +25000
Luke Checklist +25000
Nick Dunlap +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Adam Hadwin +25000
Marc Leishman +25000
Seamus Energy +25000
Ryo Hisatsune +27500
Matt Wallace +27500
Andrew Putnam +27500
Andy Ogletree +27500
Patrick Rodgers +30000
Doug Ghim +30000
Taylor Moore +30000
Sebastian Soderberg +30000
Adam Svensson +30000
Rasmus Hojgaard +30000
Robert MacIntyre +30000
Gary Woodland +30000
Lee Hodges +30000
Ben Kohles +30000
Ok.H. Lee +30000
Camillo Villegas +35000
Alejandro Tosti +35000
Taylor Montgomery +35000
Vincent Norrman +35000
Jesper Svensson +35000
Tim Widing +35000
Charley Hoffman +40000
Mark Hubbard +40000
Keita Nakajima +40000
Zac Blair +50000
Francisco Molinari +50000
Joel Dahmen +50000
Peter Malnati +50000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Alexander Bjork +50000
Martin Kaymer +75000
Kazuma Kobori +75000
Brice Garnett +75000
Michael Block +75000
Padraig Harrington +75000
Luke Donald +75000
Jimmy Walker +75000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
John Daly +150000
Wyatt Worthington IV +150000
Tyler Collet +200000
Matt Dobyns +200000
Josh Speight +200000
Braden Shattuk +200000
Brad Marek +200000
Tracy Phillips +200000
Evan Bowser +200000
Josh Bevell +200000
Larkin Gross +200000
Wealthy Beem +200000
Zac Oakley +200000
Jeremy Wells +200000
Preston Cole +200000
John Somers +200000
Ben Polland +200000
Kyle Mendoza +200000
Jared Jones +200000
Shaun Micheel +200000
Jeff Kellen +200000
Jesse Mueller +200000
Andy Svoboda +200000
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News3 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Transformers One Trailer is OUT!
-
News2 days ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
Review: Billy Joel and Sting light up crowd at wet San Diego concert
-
News4 weeks ago
Phoenix Suns Avoid Play-In Tournament, Face Timberwolves In First Round
-
News4 weeks ago
how to watch Bluey The Sign
-
News4 weeks ago
What to know about the prison sentence for a movie armorer in a fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin