Video: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference live stream from New York

The construct to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match will formally get underway Monday when the two-city promotional press convention tour begins in New York.

Forward of the heavyweight bout July 20 at AT&T Stadium – knowledgeable contest with eight two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves – Paul and Tyson will get the prospect to interact with one another slightly greater than two months away from combat night time.

Monday’s press convention goes down at Apollo Theater and begins at 5:30 p.m. ET. A dwell video stream of the festivities is out there above.

It stays to be seen how Paul (9-1) and Tyson (50-6) will method each other as combat night time approaches. Will Paul present respect towards the boxing legend or attempt to rile Tyson up? And is it attainable some classic “Iron” Mike vitality emerges?

We are going to begin to get some solutions in the course of the media tour, which continues Thursday with a second press convention at Texas Stay! in Arlington, Texas.

Story initially appeared on MMA Junkie