50 Cent Defends Photo With Lauren Boebert: See What He Said

50 Cent is one to look proper within the eye of the storm in terms of controversy. Even at 48 years previous, it’s almost not possible to foretell how he’s going to react in sure social conditions. With that stated, the G-Unit boss made an look at Capitol Hill on Wednesday (June 5), the place 50 spent the day rubbing elbows with varied politicians from each events — together with Lauren Boebert and Nancy Pelosi — whereas advocating for extra Black illustration within the luxurious spirits enterprise.

“My expertise right here has been nice,” 50 informed The Hill. “I went to speak to them about financial alternatives for everyone, and it’s actually thrilling. The response I acquired makes me really feel like that there’s vibrant days forward of us.”

50 is the proprietor of his Sire Spirits model, the place his profitable Branson Cognac lives inside his spirits empire. He appeared alongside legal professional Ben Crump in hopes of seeing extra Black entrepreneurs observe in his footsteps within the alcohol business.

The “Many Males” rapper was a preferred man on campus, as many politicians needed a chunk of the rap mogul. He posted and reposted images with former Speaker of the Home Pelosi, which sparked outrage from a few of his followers on social media.

“The pic with Nancy P was probably the most terrifying,” one individual replied.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, left, and his legal professional Ben Crump Crump pose for an image on the U.S. Capitol earlier than a information convention about rising “minority illustration within the multibillion greenback luxurious spirits business,” on June 5, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Name, Inc by way of Getty Photographs

Different images all through the day posted to his X timeline embrace appearances from Home Speaker Mike Johnson, Congressman Troy Carter, Congressman Steve Scalise, Rep. Joyce Beatty, Congressmen Wesley Hunt and Nick LaLota and extra.

Nonetheless, there was one picture that precipitated extra of a stir on social media than the others. That one discovered 50 posing alongside controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert. “Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white home look good,” he captioned the photo on X.

Boebert returned the favor giving him a shout-out on social media whereas quoting lyrics from his debut album basic “21 Questions,” which not many had on their 2024 bingo card. “I’d nonetheless love you should you flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do this myself! Thanks for the picture, nice to satisfy you,” she tweeted.

Whereas followers have been in an uproar seeing Boebert with 50, he tried to calm the backlash and joked about her infamously being kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical in Denver final September for “inflicting a disturbance” amid hypothesis of her vaping and getting intimate.

“You don’t do your analysis,” one fan requested, as one other questioned his decision-making abilities. “He higher watch out with this one.”

“Wait, wait, guys i took photos with everybody and all you appear to care about is Lauren what did she do in a darkish theater that hasn’t been executed, my God,” 50 responded. “Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way in which. LOL.”

The grind doesn’t cease for 50 Cent, as he’ll be in NYC on Thursday (June 6) for the premiere of Energy Ebook II: Ghost, with half one of many remaining season set to hit Starz on Friday (June 7).