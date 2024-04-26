76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid says he has Bell’s palsy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star middle Joel Embiid has been recognized with Bell’s palsy, a type of facial paralysis he says has affected him since earlier than the play-in match.

Embiid wore sun shades to the rostrum after he scored 50 factors within the Sixers’ Sport 3 win over the New York Knicks and mentioned he’s handled varied signs akin to blurred imaginative and prescient and dry eyes.

Embiid mentioned he first began noticing the affliction a couple of “day or two” earlier than the Sixers performed the Miami Warmth on April 17 within the play-in match. Embiid had 23 factors and 15 rebounds within the win that despatched the Sixers to the playoffs.

Embiid complained of migraines however “thought it was nothing” earlier than he lastly notified docs he wasn’t feeling properly.

“My physique was simply, I used to be simply not feeling it,” Embiid mentioned. “Sure, it’s fairly annoying. My left facet of my face, my mouth and my eye. It’s been robust. However I’m not a quitter. I’m going to maintain preventing by means of something. It’s unlucky, that’s the best way I have a look at it. However it’s not an excuse. I’ve received to maintain pushing.”

Final season’s NBA MVP, Embiid was 13 of 19 from the ground, made 19 of 21 free throws and hit 5 3-pointers in Sport 3.

The Knicks lead the collection 2-1 and Sport 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid had been sporting sun shades all through the collection and carried out a Sport 2 postgame interview along with his head down in entrance of his locker to cover his signs.

Embiid mentioned he has no timetable on how lengthy it might take to get well from Bell’s palsy.

“It hasn’t actually essentially gotten higher,” he mentioned. “With the conversations that I’ve had, it may very well be weeks, it may very well be months. I simply hope that it stays like this. I’ve received a gorgeous face. I don’t like when my mouth is wanting the opposite method. Unlucky scenario however every thing occurs for a motive.” ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA