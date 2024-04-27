76ers’ Joel Embiid being treated for mild case of Bell’s palsy

Joel Embiid’s push to play by a knee damage this postseason additionally featured one other behind-the-scenes well being scare.

The 76ers star has navigated what ESPN described as a gentle case of Bell’s palsy, which, in response to the Mayo Clinic, “causes sudden weak point within the muscle tissues on one aspect of the face” — with that aspect showing “to droop” and resulting in difficulties with shutting that aspect’s eye.

“Fairly annoying with my left aspect of my face, my mouth and my eye,” Embiid advised reporters after the 76ers’ 125-114 victory in opposition to the Knicks on Thursday in Sport 3 of their first-round collection.





Joel Embiid and the 76ers gained Sport 3 at Wells Fargo Middle. Corey Sipkin for the NY Postost

“It’s been robust, however I’m not a quitter, so gotta maintain preventing.”

Embiid’s situation was revealed after Philadelphia’s win that trimmed its collection deficit to 2-1.

He set a playoff profession excessive with 50 factors and have become the primary 76ers participant to achieve that threshold in a postseason sport since Allen Iverson within the 2003 playoffs.

The signs started with migraines a day or two earlier than their play-in win in opposition to the Warmth — after they clinched the Jap Convention’s No. 7 seed to arrange the first-round collection with the Knicks — however at first, Embiid thought they have been “nothing.”







That outlook modified, although. He knew his physique wasn’t proper in that Miami sport, when he collected 23 factors and 15 rebounds.

“Simply not feeling it,” Embiid stated, however ESPN reported that he “needed to maintain it personal to keep away from distractions for his staff” within the playoffs.

The reigning MVP missed a bit of time through the common season whereas coping with a knee damage, and it instantly impacted the 76ers’ probabilities of securing the next seed within the convention.

They have been 31-8 with Embiid of their lineup. That file dipped to 16-27 with out him.

Embiid has continued to combat by the lingering knee problem through the postseason, too. He was a game-time resolution in Sport 2 earlier than combining with Tyrese Maxey — the 76ers’ different star — for 69 factors of their loss to the Knicks.

And three days later, whereas nonetheless navigating his Bell’s palsy situation, Embiid helped the 76ers earn a victory after the collection shifted again to Philadelphia.

“It’s unlucky,” Embiid stated of coping with Bell’s palsy. “That’s the way in which I have a look at it. However that’s not an excuse. Gotta maintain pushing.”