News
76ers’ Joel Embiid Calls Knicks Loss ‘F–king Unacceptable’ After Wild Game 2 Ending | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE through Getty Photos
Joel Embiid didn’t precisely maintain again when discussing the ending of the New York Knicks’ beautiful 104-101 victory over his Philadelphia 76ers in Monday’s Sport 2 of their first-round playoff collection.
The large man told reporters the sequence within the ultimate 30 seconds that noticed New York end on an 8-0 run was “f—-ng unacceptable.” He additionally mentioned that Tyrese Maxey was “fouled a pair instances” and will have been on the free-throw line.
After the 76ers went up 5, Jalen Brunson hit a three-pointer, Josh Hart compelled a Maxey turnover, Donte DiVincenzo related on a go-ahead triple and Isaiah Hartenstein blocked Maxey’s ensuing shot.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
KNICKS WILD SEQUENCE FOR THE LEAD 😱
NY TAKES A 2-0 SERIES LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KBYgl41bMO
The most notable moment of the entire sequence came when Maxey turned it over, as New York was particularly physical on the defensive side. Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse also may have called a timeout and told reporters, “I referred to as timeout. The referee seemed proper at me. Ignored me.”
Alas, no timeout was given, and the Knicks emerged with a 2-0 collection lead after some of the memorable 30 seconds in latest playoff historical past.
Embiid is not giving up hope, although, and told reporters, “we ought to be 2-0. We’re good. We will win this collection.”
Embiid did what he might with 34 factors, 11 rebounds and 6 assists despite the fact that he was clearly labored by a knee damage that he reaggravated in Sport 1 when he landed awkwardly after throwing an alley-oop to himself off the backboard.
But no person outdoors of Embiid and Maxey (35 factors, 10 assists and 9 rebounds) scored greater than 10 factors for the guests. That must change if they really are going to win the collection.
