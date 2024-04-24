Matt Ryan calls it a career. The quarterback officially announces his retirement

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan, who put up Corridor of Fame-worthy numbers over his stellar profession with the Atlanta Falcons however got here up heartbreakingly shy of a Tremendous Bowl championship, introduced his retirement as a participant Monday.

The choice was not a shock, given the quarterback had not performed since a single disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He labored final season as an analyst for CBS, receiving a rousing ovation when he referred to as a sport in Atlanta.

“Ever since I can bear in mind, all I ever needed to do was play skilled sports activities,” Ryan mentioned in a video posted to his social media accounts. “The Atlanta Falcons gave me that likelihood.”

Ryan, who turns 39 subsequent month, threw for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns over his 15-year profession, spent virtually totally because the face of the Falcons throughout probably the most profitable period in franchise historical past.

He ranks seventh in NFL historical past for passing yards, ninth in profession TD passes and received the league MVP award in 2016.

“Soccer is the last word workforce sport,” Ryan mentioned. “I used to be fortunate to be surrounded by so many nice teammates and coaches.”

The one factor that eluded Matty Ice was a title.

He guided Atlanta to a Tremendous Bowl look — simply the second in franchise historical past — on the finish of the 2016 season, however the Falcons infamously squandered a 28-3 lead late within the third quarter. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots rallied for a 34-28 extra time victory, which made Atlanta a nationwide laughingstock.

The franchise has struggled to beat that mammoth flop, presently mired in a streak of six straight shedding seasons.

Ryan thanked the Atlanta followers “for his or her vitality and fervour” and mentioned he was proud to retire as a Falcon.

“Whereas we didn’t accomplish every part we had hoped, I’m pleased with what we did,” he mentioned. “And I do know that gave every part I may to be the most effective that I probably may.”

Ryan led the Falcons to 1 extra playoff look in 2017, however closed his profession with 5 straight shedding campaigns. When Atlanta went into rebuilding mode after the 2021 season, Ryan and his mammoth contract have been dealt to the Colts for a mere third-round draft decide.

The commerce nonetheless turned out to be a bust for Indianapolis, which benched Ryan for the primary time in his professional profession. He posted a 4-7-1 report because the starter, had a career-low 14 landing passes with 13 interceptions, and was quietly let go by the Colts on the finish of the season.

Ryan joined CBS however didn’t surrender on probably returning to the sphere if one other workforce referred to as. Nobody did, so Ryan determined to formally name it a profession in Atlanta. A day information convention was deliberate on the Falcons’ coaching facility in suburban Flowery Department.

Whereas his profession didn’t finish as he hoped, Ryan guided Atlanta to unprecedented success after he was taken out of Boston School with the No. 3 decide within the 2008 draft.

Becoming a member of a franchise that was nonetheless reeling from franchise quarterback Michael Vick being despatched to jail for working a dog-fighting operation and Bobby Petrino abandoning the pinnacle teaching place after simply 13 video games, Ryan supplied a steadying affect within the locker room and stellar play on the sphere.

The Falcons surprisingly made the playoffs in his rookie season, the primary of 5 straight profitable seasons for a workforce that had by no means put collectively even back-to-back data above .500 over the primary 42 years of its existence.

With Ryan on the helm, the Falcons received three division titles and made six playoff appearances, additionally reaching the NFC championship sport in the course of the 2012 season. He had 10 straight seasons with greater than 4,000 passing yards, highlighted by his MVP season when he set profession highs with 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns (to go along with simply seven interceptions) and a 69.9 completion proportion.

Ryan was a four-time Professional Bowl selectee and proved to be remarkably sturdy over his profession, lacking solely three video games throughout his Atlanta tenure due to accidents. After turf toe sidelined him for 2 video games in the course of the 2009 season, he made 154 consecutive begins earlier than a excessive ankle sprain sidelined him for one week in 2019.

He completed his profession with a report of 124-109-1 as a starter, together with a 120-102 mark with the Falcons.

