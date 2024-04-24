Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey Playing Status for Sixers-Knicks Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tackle the New York Knicks on Monday for Sport 2 of the first-round collection within the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Heading into the matchup, the Sixers had two All-Stars on the damage report, as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have been each thought of questionable for the sport.

As anticipated, Embiid’s standing was on account of knee damage administration. For Maxey, his damage report standing was on account of an sickness that popped up on Monday morning. When the Sixers gathered for shootaround at Madison Sq. Backyard, the seven-foot middle was current. Maxey was not.

For Embiid, he’s been below a microscope, contemplating he’s probably the most precious participant to the Sixers’ playoff run and has been coping with a important setback since earlier than the commerce deadline.

Main as much as the Sixers’ January 30 matchup towards the Golden State Warriors, Embiid battled knee soreness. Within the loss towards the Warriors, Embiid suffered a setback, and wanted to endure surgical procedure for a meniscus damage.

The Sixers have been lucky to get Embiid again within the combine roughly two weeks earlier than the playoffs approached, however he’s been questionable main as much as each matchup.

Since his return, Embiid has performed in six of the 76ers’ final 9 video games. He missed the April 7 matchup towards the San Antonio Spurs and the common season finale towards the Brooklyn Nets on April 14. Not too long ago, Embiid performed within the Sixers’ NBA Play-In matchup towards the Miami Warmth, together with their Sport 1 playoff matchup towards the New York Knicks.

Embiid’s questionable standing main as much as Sport 2 most likely wouldn’t have nervous anyone earlier than, however an damage scare throughout the Sport 1 loss towards the Knicks generated some concern

Happily, Embiid’s scare in Sport 1 is not anticipated to have an effect on his standing shifting ahead, because the veteran is cleared and accessible to play on Monday evening.

As for Maxey, he is in the identical boat. Regardless of lacking the morning shootaround session, Maxey has been cleared for motion and is accessible to face the Knicks for Sport 2.

The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.