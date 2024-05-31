Actor Nick Pasqual accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend multiple times arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with tried homicide after allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend a number of occasions.

The Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace introduced on Wednesday that Pasqual, 34, had been charged with one rely of tried homicide, a rely of first-degree residential housebreaking with an individual current, and one rely of injuring a partner, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or kid’s father or mother. If convicted on all expenses, he faces a most sentence of life in jail, officers stated.

The DA’s workplace didn’t determine the sufferer however Leisure Tonight stories Pasqual is accused of stabbing make-up artist Allie Shehorn, and a GoFundMe was launched to cowl Shehorn’s medical bills.

Pasqual allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Los Angeles residence at round 4:30 within the morning on Could 23, the district legal professional’s workplace stated in a information launch, and proceeded to stab her “a number of occasions.” Shehorn, who had just lately filed a restraining order towards Pasqual, was hospitalized with crucial accidents.

The GoFundMe stated the make-up artist was “combating for her life” after being hospitalized. Shehorn was within the intensive care unit for a number of days, based on the fundraiser, and has undergone a number of surgical procedures, together with a process to restore severed tendons in her proper arm and a surgical procedure to shut wounds in her neck.

Allie Shehorn attends a Los Angeles screening in Jan. 2019. Michael Tullberg / Getty Photos



“Nobody deserves to endure such a traumatic expertise, particularly somebody as compassionate and caring as Allie,” reads the GoFundMe web page.

Pasqual allegedly fled town after the stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Texas, based on the district legal professional’s workplace.

Officers stated Pasqual will likely be extradited again to Los Angeles to face expenses. An arraignment date has not but been scheduled, the district legal professional’s workplace stated.

The Los Angeles Police Division is continuous to analyze the case, officers stated.

Shehorn has finished make-up for initiatives like Insurgent Moon: Half 1, Imply Women and Babylon, ET stories. Pasqual appeared in Insurgent Moon: Half 1, in addition to How I Met Your Mom and Archive 81, based on his IMDB web page.

“My ideas and heartfelt sympathies are with the sufferer on this horrific incident,” District Lawyer George Gascón stated within the information launch. “Our workplace, together with our Bureau of Sufferer Providers, extends our help and assets to her as she embarks on the lengthy and tough journey of therapeutic from each the bodily and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the hazards of home violence. We are going to be sure that the person answerable for this egregious act is held accountable for his or her actions.”

Extra from CBS Information