Actor Nick Pasqual accused of stabbing Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn in her LA home
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An actor has been charged with tried homicide for allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend – a Hollywood make-up artist – a number of occasions in her Sunland residence, prosecutors mentioned Wednesday.
Nick Pasqual, 34, allegedly fled after the assault and was detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Texas, in accordance with the Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace.
Prosecutors mentioned the sufferer, recognized in a GoFundMe web page as Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, had lately taken out a restraining order towards Pasqual.
Pasqual is accused of stabbing Shehorn repeatedly after breaking into her residence round 4:30 a.m. final Thursday. She was hospitalized with essential accidents.
An arrest warrant was issued the day following the assault.
Pasqual is charged with one rely every of tried homicide, first-degree residential housebreaking with particular person current and injuring a partner, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or kid’s mum or dad, in accordance with the DA’s workplace.
Moreover, the suspect is accused of inflicting nice bodily harm on the sufferer beneath circumstances involving home violence, and it is also alleged he personally used a knife through the crime.
If convicted as charged, he might be sentenced to life in state jail.
Pasqual has appeared on the TV present “How I Met Your Mom” and the 2023 movie “Insurgent Moon,” in accordance with his IMDB web page.
“My ideas and heartfelt sympathies are with the sufferer on this horrific incident,” District Lawyer George Gascón mentioned in a press release.
“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the hazards of home violence,” Gascón additionally mentioned. “We’ll be certain that the person answerable for this egregious act is held accountable for his or her actions.”
Up to now, the GoFundMe web page for Shehorn has raised greater than $90,000 to assist pay for medical prices.
