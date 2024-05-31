Panthers defeat Rangers in OT in Game 4, even Eastern Final

Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe additionally scored, and Barkov had two assists for the Panthers, who’re the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

“We wished it so dangerous. I believe we had been gripping our sticks a little bit tight within the first,” Bennett mentioned. “Then we began to loosen up and simply loosen up, began making extra performs, bought again to our sport that we have had success with all 12 months. It was good composure by our half, and we simply calmed down within the second and third there.”

Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière scored, and Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox every had two assists for the Rangers, who’re the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves.

“Particularly within the second, there was a variety of warmth there,” New York coach Peter Laviolette mentioned. “We ended up going out within the third making an attempt to power it to get that factor tied up. We did. Simply not the best way we wished to get into that in time beyond regulation that fast.”

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a power-play objective at 8:51 of the primary interval. Panarin despatched a cross from alongside the objective line to Trocheck, who scored with a one-timer from above the circles that went over Bobrovsky’s proper shoulder.

“I believed we had been tight. That’s one of the best ways I can describe it,” Florida coach Paul Maurice mentioned of the primary interval. “Each groups need it so dangerous, they’ve invested a lot onerous work to get right here. I simply thought we had been tight, after which after the primary we simply performed. It wasn’t extra teaching, I’d say much less. I don’t have a greater clarification for it. I don’t assume that I wind them up onerous earlier than a sport, however you by no means know what your influence is. My dialog after the primary was I believed we had been tight, and we don’t play that method.”