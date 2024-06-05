After Knee Injury, Novak Djokovic Uncertain If He’ll Play French Open Quarterfinal

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 03: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates successful match level towards Francisco … [+] Cerundolo of Argentina within the Males’s Singles fourth spherical match throughout Day 9 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Picture by Clive Brunskill/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he’s unsure if he’ll be capable of play his French Open quarterfinal on Wednesday after tweaking his proper knee in Monday’s five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo.

“I’ve had some minor knee subject for few weeks, however no huge deal,” Djokovic stated following his 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 fourth-round victory. “Then I slipped in [the] second set and I felt ache. I took a whole lot of painkillers and so they began to work, finish of 4th. I do not know if I will play quarterfinal, we’ll wait and see.”

The 37-year-old Serb is because of face No. 7 Casper Rudd within the quarterfinals after Ruud beat American No. 12 Taylor Fritz in 4 units.

Djokovic took a medical timeout within the early a part of the second set after showing to tweak his knee throughout a prolonged level that noticed him scramble across the courtroom.

“I began feeling the ache [in set two] and requested for the physio therapy and the medical timeout and tried to handle it,” he stated. “It did disrupt me positively in play. For 2 units, two units and a half, I did not need to keep within the rally too lengthy. Each time he would make sudden drop photographs or change instructions, I might not be feeling comfy to do the operating.

“At one level I did not know, to be sincere, whether or not I ought to proceed or not with what’s taking place.”

The three-time Roland Garros champion finally overcame the harm to win, avoiding his first loss in a serious earlier than the quarterfinals for the reason that 2020 U.S. Open when he was defaulted for hitting a line decide with a ball. He earned his 370th profession main win, breaking a tie with Roger Federer.

Djokovic, who hasn’t received a title in 2024, stays alive for his twenty fifth profession main and may nonetheless retain his world No. 1 rating.

Djokovic was coming off a five-set epic towards Italian Lorenzo Musetti that ended after 3 a.m. Sunday. He didn’t go away the grounds till after 4 a.m.

However he once more stormed again from down two-sets-to-one, incomes the break for 5-3 within the fifth set with a sequence of sensible baseline rallies that he capped off with a forehand winner that clipped the road for the break.

Serving at 5-3, 40-15, Djokovic closed it out after Cerundolo hit a backhand large. Djokovic pointed to the road, the umpire got here down from the chair and dominated that it was out.

Djokovic raised his arms to the gang and walked round together with his arms unfold large after which clapped to the gang.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 03: Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls after stretching for a forehand towards … [+] Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina within the Males’s Singles fourth spherical match throughout Day 9 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Picture by Clive Mason/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

In the course of the medical timeout within the second set, the coach stretched Djokovic’s proper knee and higher calf after which Djokovic stretched it some extra towards the umpire’s chair.

He was clearly not proper for a lot of the remainder of the match, and his motion appeared restricted at instances. He stretched the knee usually, and sometimes flashed seems to be of concern.

Djokovic was damaged within the second recreation of the third set and rapidly fell behind 0-3. On set level, Cerundolo hit a service winner that Djokovic returned into the underside of the online.

Within the fourth set, Cerundolo damaged Djokovic for a 3-2 lead when the Serb hit a two-handed backhand lengthy.

Djokovic broke again for 4-all, hitting a superb two-handed backhand winner to arrange break level. On the following level, the Serb earned the break when Cerundolo netted a backhand.

With Cerundolo serving at 5-6 within the fourth, Djokovic broke him on the fourth set level when the Argentinian hit a forehand into the online. Djokovic raised his arms and shouted to the gang.

Within the fifth set, Djokoic tumbled once more whereas hitting a forehand and fell to the clay. He once more complained concerning the courtroom after which poured water onto his arm to scrub off the clay.

On one other level, he did a full stretch to earn a winner on the web after which motioned that he was swimming face down on the clay.

He lived once more to combat one other day and stays alive for main No. 25.