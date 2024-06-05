Penelope Prepares for Her Wedding

Dearest light reader, prepare for Polin’s betrothal. Or, will Girl Whistledown get in the best way of the beautiful wedding ceremony, as she has completed in seasons previous?

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the second half of “Bridgerton” Season 3. Because the fan-favorite pairing, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), put together for his or her unexpected-to-the-ton wedding ceremony, Penelope should face the looming menace that Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) is aware of her secret id because the gossip wordsmith, Girl Whistledown. At a ball, Eloise toasts the 2’s betrothal, dedicating it to “Actually realizing one another fully.”

The trailer raises the query: Can Penelope sustain her double id as Girl Whistledown? Or will Colin uncover her secret, and name off their hasty marriage?

Half 1 of the season noticed Colin teaching Penelope in her seek for a husband, along with her virtually discovering love in Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). Nonetheless, following a steamy scene between the 2 mates on the finish of the primary half, Colin proposes to Penelope. It’s unclear whether or not or not Eloise, who has recognized that Penelope was Girl Whistledown because the finish of Season 2, will reveal the reality to Colin and the ton.

Season 3 of “Bridgerton” was break up in two, and the four-episode first half was launched Could 16. The primary half scored the most important debut within the collection’ historical past, garnering over 41 million views within the first 4 days of streaming.

Half 2 of the season, which additionally boasts 4 episodes, is ready to drop June 13.

Watch the trailer beneath.