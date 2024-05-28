News
Angel Hernandez retires from umpiring
After greater than 30 seasons calling Main League video games, umpire Angel Hernandez has retired.
MLB issued an announcement to media from Hernandez Monday night time, confirming his retirement:
“Beginning with my first Main League sport in 1991, I’ve had the superb expertise of dwelling out my childhood dream of umpiring within the Main Leagues,” Hernandez mentioned within the assertion. “There’s nothing higher than working at a career that you just take pleasure in. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I’ve made alongside the best way, together with our locker room attendants in all the assorted cities.
“I’ve determined that I need to spend extra time with my household.
“Evidently, there have been many optimistic adjustments within the sport of baseball since I first entered the career. This contains the enlargement and promotion of minorities. I’m proud that I used to be capable of be an energetic participant in that purpose whereas being a Main League umpire.”
Hernandez referred to as his first sport as a call-up umpire in 1991 earlier than becoming a member of the Main League employees in 1993. He labored three All-Star Video games (1999, 2009 and 2017), 12 Division Sequence, eight Championship Sequence and two World Sequence (2002 and 2005). Earlier than reaching the Main Leagues, Hernandez umpired within the Florida State League, Carolina League, Southern League, American Affiliation and Inter-Alliance in Venezuela.
A local of Havana, Cuba, Hernandez presently resides in Florida. He was certainly one of two MLB umpires assigned to the 2016 exhibition sport between the Rays and the Cuban Nationwide Crew in Havana. Hernandez and Laz Diaz labored alongside 4 Cuban umpires to name the sport.
