Mike Tyson is ‘doing great’ after health scare on flight

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson suffered a medical scare whereas on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday and needed to be tended to by paramedics, his representatives mentioned.

They mentioned in an announcement that the 57-year-old boxer is now doing effectively.

“Fortunately Mr. Tyson is doing nice. He grew to become nauseous and dizzy as a consequence of an ulcer flare up half-hour earlier than touchdown. He’s appreciative to the medical employees that have been there to assist him,” they mentioned within the assertion.

InTouch reported Monday that the boxer had a “medical emergency” on the airplane, requiring paramedics to board.

Tyson’s reps mentioned his medical situation was not associated to the airplane’s earlier delays. “It’s false reporting that his medical consideration brought on the flight delay. This (two-hour) delay was as a consequence of air-con points on the plane,” the assertion added.

Tyson is at present making ready for a July match in opposition to vlogger-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who first garnered fame on YouTube and started preventing in 2018. The battle will air on Netflix on July 20.

Tyson has been coaching, however he’s additionally been abstaining from a couple of issues. “Two-and-a-half weeks I haven’t smoked, I haven’t had intercourse for two-and-a-half weeks,” he mentioned on “The Damon Elliot Present” in April.