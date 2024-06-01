Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh files to remove father’s last name

A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally take away “Pitt” from her title on the day she turned 18.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt submitted a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court docket on Might 27 to vary her title to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, the Los Angeles Occasions reported.

The third-eldest of the previous couple’s six kids was born in Swakopmund, Namibia, on Might 27, 2006. The siblings additionally embrace Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shiloh, who performs as a voice actor within the movie “Kung Fu Panda 3,” is the primary of the siblings to file a petition for a authorized title change, however a few of the different kids have dropped public use of their father’s final title lately, the Occasions reported.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 however the particulars of the divorce haven’t but been finalized.

The actors, who have been married in August 2014, have filed lawsuits towards one another lately stemming from disagreements over their shared enterprise ventures and property together with a vineyard in France, the Occasions reported.