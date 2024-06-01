Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh drops dad’s name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has taken authorized motion to distance herself from her father — not less than in identify.

Shiloh rang in her 18th birthday Monday by submitting a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Courtroom to drop the “Pitt” from her full identify. The teenager, whose full identify is at the moment Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, desires her identify to be “Shiloh Nouvel Jolie,” in keeping with the petition reviewed by The Instances.

A consultant for Jolie didn’t instantly reply to The Instances’ request for remark. A consultant for Pitt didn’t touch upon the petition.

Shiloh was born on Could 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia. She is the third-eldest of the previous Hollywood energy couple’s six youngsters, and the eldest of their three organic youngsters. In addition they share youngsters Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The “Kung Fu Panda 3” voice actor requested to vary her identify amid her mother and father’ contentious, drawn-out divorce. In September 2016, Jolie filed to divorce her “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star days after they allegedly had a bodily altercation on a non-public airplane flight house from Europe. A number of of the actors’ youngsters have been additionally allegedly concerned within the incident, in keeping with an FBI report. Particulars concerning the 2016 confrontation emerged in a 2022 lawsuit Jolie filed in opposition to the federal regulation enforcement company.

Complicating settlement of Jolie and Pitt’s years-long divorce is extra authorized rigidity over their Chateau Miraval vineyard and former household house. In February 2022, Pitt sued Jolie and her firm, Nouvel, for allegedly promoting her share of their vineyard, with out his supposedly agreed-upon consent, to “seize earnings she had not earned and returns on an funding she didn’t make.”

Jolie fired again with a cross-complaint in October 2022. Earlier this 12 months, her authorized staff filed a movement to accumulate Pitt’s communications stemming from an “all encompassing” nondisclosure settlement allegedly related to the sale.

Jolie and Pitt have been legally single — a.ok.a. single — since 2019 however have but to finalize particulars of their divorce.

Shiloh will be the first Jolie-Pitt youngster to take her identify change to court docket, however a few of her siblings have additionally publicly dropped their father’s final identify in recent times. In a video shared by Essence in 2023, Zahara may be seen and heard introducing herself as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman School. “My identify is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she shouts in between poses.

Moreover, 15-year-old Vivienne dropped “Pitt” in her Playbill credit score for the brand new musical “The Outsiders,” which her mom produced, Individuals reported this week.

Instances workers author Nardine Saad contributed to this report.