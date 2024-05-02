Another earthquake rattles NJ. Did you feel it? – NBC10 Philadelphia

Weeks after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in New Jersey was felt up and down the Mid-Atlantic United States and after dozens of aftershocks and a few smaller quakes, one other earthquake has rattled New Jersey.

The magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck simply after 7 a.m. ET on Could 1, 2024, close to Gladstone, Somerset County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

By late morning, greater than 550 folks had reported feeling the quake, which was situated about 5 kilometers underground, the USGS stated.

This newest quake comes on the heels of a magnitude 2.9 quake additionally struck Gladstone over the weekend. A 1.9 magnitude quake hit close by Califon, New Jersey, simply hours earlier than Wednesday’s tremor, the USGS stated.

Within the days and weeks following the April 5 4.8 magnitude quake, dozens of aftershocks and tremors have been reported, in line with the USGS.

Earthquakes within the jap U.S. should not widespread however once they happen, the affect is felt stronger and throughout a wider space than quakes within the western a part of the nation, in line with the USGS. A part of that may very well be that the jap U.S. has older rocks and formations, the USGS stated.