NBA playoffs: Celtics’ Porzingis leaves game with calf tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Boston heart Kristaps Porzingis left the Celtics’ playoff sport in Miami on Monday night time late within the first half with what the crew stated was proper calf tightness.

The play occurred with about 2:35 left within the second quarter. Porzingis took a dribble as he tried to maneuver to his left, then pulled up — with none seen contact on that play — and instantly motioned to the Boston bench. He was subbed out eight seconds later and went on to the Celtics’ locker room, stopping alongside the way in which to tug the highest of his jersey over his face.

The Celtics went on to win 104-88, taking a 3-1 lead within the Japanese Convention first-round sequence over the Warmth.

“I believed everyone simply stepped it up,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla stated.

Mazzulla stated he didn’t have any updates on Porzingis’ situation. ESPN reported that Porzingis would get imaging on Tuesday, which might be a logical step after such an harm.

A pair possessions earlier than he left the sport, Porzingis appeared to get his toes tangled with Miami guard Tyler Herro. Porzingis took a pair awkward steps — favoring his left leg, it appeared — after that incident, limping a bit however remained within the sport. He additionally was knocked to the ground with 2:57 left within the half, on a play the place Boston’s Al Horford was referred to as for an offensive foul whereas setting a display screen.

The difficulty the place Porzingis requested to return out occurred on Boston’s subsequent offensive possession.

Horford began the second half in Porzingis’ place. If Porzingis misses any time, Mazzulla stated the Celtics will stay the Celtics.

“Nothing modifications,” Mazzulla stated. “Bringing the identical mindset, intentionality, toughness, particulars to the following sport no matter who’s out there. It doesn’t matter. There’s no distinction between the common season and the playoffs. And all yr, we’ve had guys step in and play.”

Porzingis missed seven video games earlier this season with what the Celtics referred to as left calf accidents, and he wears tape over the again of his left leg as a precaution. Porzingis additionally missed time this season with quite a lot of different points — irritation and contusions in his proper knee, proper hamstring issues, a sprained left ankle and again soreness.

Porzingis didn’t return within the second half. He had seven factors and three rebounds in 13 1/2 first-half minutes for the Celtics.

He averaged 20.1 factors and seven.2 rebounds within the common season, showing in 57 video games. Within the first three video games of the Warmth-Celtics sequence getting into Monday, Porzingis averaged 14.0 factors and 5.7 rebounds per sport.

