Oleksandr Usyk suffers broken jaw in win over Tyson Fury to claim undisputed heavyweight champion
Oleksandr Usyk bought the higher of Tyson Fury throughout 12 rounds of boxing on Saturday, however he did not go away unscathed. The primary undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt period was taken to the hospital after the struggle to look at a damaged jaw.
Usyk was noticeably absent from his scheduled post-fight media scrum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Promoter Frank Warren knowledgeable the media that Usyk was rushed to the hospital after breaking his jaw sooner or later throughout the struggle. It was a stunning announcement contemplating Usyk landed the more durable blows, significantly in Spherical 9 when he swarmed Fury for the struggle’s lone knockdown.
The primary undisputed heavyweight title struggle in 1 / 4 century lived as much as the event. The primary few rounds had been aggressive earlier than Fury took management of the center frames with laser-accurate punches that damage Usyk. The Ukrainian fighter turned the tide in Spherical 7 after which took management with a knockdown in Spherical 9 the place he almost completed the beforehand unbeaten champion. Usyk finally gained an exciting cut up resolution with scorecards studying 115-112, 113-114 and 114-113.
Fury promised to activate his contractually mandated rematch, one thing that Usyk welcomes. There is no such thing as a confirmed date for Usyk vs. Fury 2, however Saudi Arabia’s chairman of common leisure authority Turki Alalshikh had beforehand eyeballed October 2024 as a possible possibility.
