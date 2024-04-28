Arda Güler: Teenage star scores on debut start as Real Madrid nears La Liga title





Whereas Arda Güler’s first season with Actual Madrid could have been comparatively uneventful, on Friday the 19-year-old however helped push Los Blancos one step nearer to a different La Liga title.

Güler scored the early winner in a 1-0 victory in opposition to Actual Sociedad, his second purpose for the Spanish membership.

{The teenager} moved to Madrid from Fenerbahçe in the summertime of 2023 however needed to wait till Friday to make his debut begin in La Liga for the 35-time Spanish champion.

With eyes on Tuesday’s all-important Champions League conflict in opposition to Bayern Munich, Actual Madrid supervisor Carlo Ancelotti opted to relaxation key gamers for the sport.

Actual Madrid stars Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Antonio Rüdiger have been all relegated to the bench to maintain them as recent as attainable for the midweek semifinal.

As anticipated with the adjustments, Actual Madrid was removed from its finest. However an indication of a champion is managing to recover from the road regardless of struggling, and Actual Madrid managed to take action whereas preserving a clear sheet away from residence.

“I’m very blissful for the purpose and the victory,” Güler mentioned postgame, per Actual Madrid.

Actual Madrid boss Ancelotti mentioned of Güler: ” … he’s going to be a vital participant for us sooner or later. There isn’t a doubt that he’ll keep right here subsequent yr. He has extraordinary high quality and an important reward, which is his expertise.”

“I’m very pleased with the gamers as a result of they’ve proven character and the need to maintain successful,” he added.

Actual wants 4 factors from its remaining 5 video games to safe the league title.